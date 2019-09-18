The halls of the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center teemed with students and parents alike as they learned of the various college and career options for their future. The students listened as future employers explained the nature of their business while young men dressed in military attire praised the virtues of serving their country.
A host of colleges from throughout the state were there to entice the students to come to their campus for further education.
The career center counselor, Heather Crotwell said there 137 students at the event, “and a large majority of the students brought their parents as well.”
There were 30 tables set up with representatives across the board to give students a birds eye view of future opportunities.
“There were 12 colleges, two cosmetology schools, four military branches and 12 businesses,” Crotwell noted.
Senior student Maddie Allen said she came to the career night to “give me an idea of where I might want to go to college.”
And junior Jayla Kelly said she came to “see all the opportunities I have for the future.”
Junior Bree Porter came to the night with an open mind to “see what the career as well as the college opportunities are for me.”
From the employers standpoint, Pontotoc Electric Power Association assistant general manager Frankie Moorman said the night is important for them because, “We want to make sure we have the next generation aware of our work so we can have them in place for bringing electricity to our county and beyond.”
Crotwell said “Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center is happy to host this event annually. Not only are we a central location for all the schools to attend, but this event is an extension of our school's purpose.
“The Career Center strives to help students connect to fulfilling careers either directly after high school or continuing education. Our motto is ‘keeping it real... real world, real life, real education’.”