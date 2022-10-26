The Pontotoc junior high lady Warriors competed in the Middle School State Championship in Clinton on Oct. 18. Leading the charge for the young Warriors was Kayleigh Armstrong who bested the field in record setting fashion. She led from start to finish and is your 2022 individual State Champion. Her time of 12:17 is the best ever in the Middle School division. Also scoring for the Warriors were (in order) Evelyn Moreno, Saylor Payne, Meredith Farley and MK Maffett. All four of these young ladies ran PR times when it mattered most and helped propel their team to a 3rd overall finish. We are so proud of all our kids and have really enjoyed watching them grow into a very competitive team. This is a special group of young ladies that i hope stay together and continue the strong tradition of Pontotoc cross country.

