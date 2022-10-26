Pontototc junior varsity runner Kayleigh Armstrong, pictured here in action earlier this seson, captured the state title in Clinton on Oct. 18, setting a record time of 12:17.02. South Pontotoc girls took the three, succeding spots, with Anna Newell second, Chloe Rice third, and Harper Rush fourth.
Pontototc junior varsity runner Kayleigh Armstrong, pictured here in action earlier this seson, captured the state title in Clinton on Oct. 18, setting a record time of 12:17.02. South Pontotoc girls took the three, succeding spots, with Anna Newell second, Chloe Rice third, and Harper Rush fourth.
The Pontotoc junior high lady Warriors competed in the Middle School State Championship in Clinton on Oct. 18. Leading the charge for the young Warriors was Kayleigh Armstrong who bested the field in record setting fashion. She led from start to finish and is your 2022 individual State Champion. Her time of 12:17 is the best ever in the Middle School division. Also scoring for the Warriors were (in order) Evelyn Moreno, Saylor Payne, Meredith Farley and MK Maffett. All four of these young ladies ran PR times when it mattered most and helped propel their team to a 3rd overall finish. We are so proud of all our kids and have really enjoyed watching them grow into a very competitive team. This is a special group of young ladies that i hope stay together and continue the strong tradition of Pontotoc cross country.
Other times for Pontotoc City/County JV runners at state included: Ace Easterling, South Pontotoc, 13th, 11:31.29; Noah Parmer, Pontotoc, 20th, 12:04.29; Gavin Horton, North Pontotoc, 30th, 12:32.55; Anna Newell, South Pontotoc, 2nd place, 12:37.53, Chloe Rice, South Pontotoc, 3rd placae, 12:58.31; Harper Rush, South Pontotoc, 4th place, 12:58.94
On Oct. 22 South Pontotoc runners competed at a meet in Tupelo. Notable results included:
Varsity boys' 5K: Slade Bost 33rd, 19:15.10, Chris Figueroa, 49th, 19:58.40; Girls' 5K: Leah Montgomery, 64th, 26:48.10;
South Coach Helen Bowen was very pleased with her athletes.
"Wow, where has the time gone this season?" said Bowen. "It seems like we just started training in 100 degree weather and poof, it's finished. These jr high runners have their own unique personalities all their own. Just learning them as individuals is hard enough without training them to be a cohesive running unit! Last few years the jv boys were having a lot of success due to having several fast 8th graders. But this year, the jv girl team said they wanted to be the ones to shine. Starting off with very first race at Eupora! They snatched up the 2nd place trophy. 8th grader Harper Rush, 7th grade Chloe Rice and 7th grade Anna Newell would pretty much toss the coin, or roll the dice, to see who would be South's front runner for that race. If you were a betting person, you would probably loose because they shocked us at every race with who would be leading. 8th graders Lynsie Johnson and Ginnifer Holcomb wasn't to be outdone either. They cut their times down every race to show it takes a 4th and 5th places."
The Varsity Regionals for cross country will be held today, at 2 p.m., at the Cherry Creek Orchard.
