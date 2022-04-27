The Pontotoc Art Guild is hosting a lecture and demo by artist Susan Patton this Saturday, April 30 at the Extension Building, from 10 a.m.-12 noon. This event is open to anyone interested in art. There is no charge or reservation necessary to attend. Come learn from one of Mississippi’s premiere painters.
Susan is a professional artist residing in North Mississippi. She is also a Registered Physical Therapist but has put that profession aside for a season to pursue her passion for art. Susan and her mother, artist Dot Courson, represented Mississippi artists at the 2008 Presidential Debate media reception at Oxford, MS, where they did demonstrations and displayed their artwork.
She has won multiple awards locally, as well as in juried national shows. Her art has been accepted into the Oil Painters of America Eastern Regional Show, as well as the Oil Painters of America Salon, Allied Artists of America Annual Exhibition, the Boldbrush art contest, and the American Impressionist Society National Juried Small Works Show as well as the prestigious American Impressionist Society's National Juried Exhibition. Also, she was a finalist in the 2020 Portrait Society of America's Members Only competition.
An avid learner, Susan is also known for her love for teaching. She teaches multiple workshops a year on a variety of subjects including design, brushwork, Plein air, and portrait painting. Susan is a founding member of Mississippi Plein Air Painters, where she assists with organizing local and statewide paint-outs, one of which was featured on the national HGTV show, "Home Town."She is a member of the Portrait Society of America, Oil Painters of America, American Women Artists, Allied Artists of America, and American Impressionist Society. She is a regular blogger with Oil Painters of America. Her work hangs among some of the most prestigious art collections. She is a highly sought-after portrait artist and is also known for her figurative paintings that capture fleeting moments in everyday life that people want to remember. She describes her paintings as, "memories to hold on to."