As we wind down this old year and look to the new one, it’s time to stop and reflect. Often as Jon has prayed he has thanked God for our community. There are people here who are near and dear to our hearts.
I think of the many that have gone from our midst and linger in fond memory, so I am grateful for those who are yet here lending their smiles and laughter.
Never have I experienced that more fully than when Dr. Miriam Clark stopped me at her antique store recently and wanted to show me the picture she had taken. It was of her and Judge Jimmy Roberts.
“He sure looks good, doesn’t he?” she commented.
“Yes, he does,” I returned.
“I don’t think I would have known him except that he said, ‘Hello Miriam’ to me and I stopped and got my picture taken with him,” she said.
Mr. Jimmy has always been a great friend of my family. He is kin to my mama, Joyce, on the Bishop side of our family and he loved my granddaddy Hoyte Sanders very much.
He always remembered his friends and always had something to share that would put those in the room in laughter. Even in the sunset of his days he is bringing smiles to those around him.
And speaking of sunsets, as I perused the obituaries from this past year, it is unreal how many people we have lost. We are never guaranteed another moment, much less another year. Let’s look at these names and remember them, then face the new year with a promise to enjoy each and every moment we have with those we love in our own family and in the community family.
January
George Miller, Jerry Ruth Montgomery, Dorothy ‘Dot’ Coker, Justin Mayfield, Terrance L. Smith, Michael Steele, Judy Gentry, Jeffrey Turner, Dena Wise, Barbara Franks, Richard “Dick’ Mason, Betty Sue Walls, Elizabeth Johnston, Charles Reeves, Charles McAdory, Gracie Roberson, Brenda Jo Cockrum, Henry Blanchard Sr., Terry foster, Rosie Jarvis, Bruce Wayne Austin, James Hogan, Linda Faye Ivy, Nathaniel Gordon, Peggy Adler, James Taylor, Dyllen Hester, Judith C. Bramlett, Marco Agustin, Victoria Darsey, Dennis Wayne Jumper, Maude Roberts, Bro. Malcom Brock, Wallis York, Jacky Smith and Diann Powell.
February
Will Warren, James Highlander, Roy Crouch, James ‘Jim’ Mogridge, Vernell Moorman, David Brown, Jimmie Long, Timothy Zachary, Glenda Wooten, Glynnis Whitworth, Mary Ellen Brazil, Phillip Gregory, Dorothy Kirby, Guyson Ward, Amy Lou McGloflin, Glenn Kennedy, Brint Passmore, Ruby Jean Burns, Mary Jane Mull, Dot Kidd, Dot Hatcher, John Homan, Eddie Robinson, Freida Browning, William Thompson, Kathleen Holloway, Brenda Young, Maxwell Crausby,Tyler Weldon, Sherald Weeks and Bill Wardlaw.
March
Vara Waldo, Dorothy Reynolds, Roger Roberts, Trellie ‘TR’ Sledge, Whyneumia Warren, Joyce McDonald, Erline Roberson, Mildred Parrish, Lucille Granzow, Harper McLean, Cecelia Orman, Robbie Miller, Betty Presley, Patricia Ann Stewart, Barbara Jean Walls, Shirley Mann, Earl Cruse, Jessie Wiggins, Flake Mounce, Margie Warren, Rena Logan and Derek Waldron, Nancy Timbes, Beth Berryhill, Margaret Galloway, Jim Pickett, Fann Bost, Kathy Tutor and Michael Love.
April
Billie Dove Graham, William ‘Bill’ White, Dennis Pannell, Ollie Hobson, Bobby Delaney, Nelda Anderson, Larry Broussard, Billy Massey, Eltice Jarrett, Tommy Patterson, Maryanna Popper, Joan Reeder, Willie Ivy, Jimmy Angle, Mavis Robbins, Paul McCarver, Shirley Chapman, Gary Miller, Lera Evans, Bro. Ronnie Sutton, Paul Willard and Edna McQuay.
May
Mike Heatherly, Annie Dean Tallant, Mildred Ritchie, Joel Hale, Judy Hawkins, Sallie Cooperwood, Carolyn Newell, Patricia Reynolds, Sidney Cruse, James Stewart, Betty Aston, Peggy Robbins, Juanita Daniels, Allison Coho, Charla Conlee, Ray Stark, Michael Allen Priest, Patsy Williams, Billy Austin, Brenda Newell.
June
Dennis McKnight, Helen Banks, Sandra And, Betty McCain, Angela Owings, Terry Prude, Richey Crew, Wanda Payne, Rachel Bagwell, Booker Cooperwood, William Futhey, Betty Monroe, Shan Weatherly, Ruth Grubbs, Timothy Evans, Ottis ‘Ott’ Miller, Alta Graham, James ‘Ott’ Carwyle, Charlotte McCord, Gary Aron, George W. Jones, Vilma Gammaro, Willie Clay Souter, Ricky McCain.
July
Tony Brahser, Lucy Gullick, Shirley Faye Baldwin, Ila Mae Robinson, Hubert Turner, Wayne Blansett, James Thurman Cruse Sr., Consuelo Cheynne Henry, Tina Biffle, Ken Castro, Gladys Holcomb, Brenda Bullard and Teresa Fields.
August
Bro. Robert ‘Bob’ Weldon, David Keith Akers, Mary Ferguson, Edwin McMillen, Bruce Martin, Shana Nelson, Willie McKinney, Shirley Rutledge, Sarah Rayburn, Shirley Patterson, Gail Patterson, Steven Duke, Franklin Swords, Kathy Prince, Ruby Goggans, Brenda Hitchcock, Willie Swan, Dr. Richard Russell, Margaret Moore, Christopher Earl Waters and Clifton Reed Harlow.
September
Jimmy Wilder, Barbara Fitts, Mary Swords, Ruth Louise Sparks, Edith Littlefield, Hermon Roberson, Vicki Swords, Robert ‘Bob’ Gardner, Kenneth Laughery, Brenda Sewell, Lynn Gooch, Joseph ‘Joe’ Danny Williams, Mary Self Graham, James William ‘Billy’ Roberson, Jeff Hendrix, Coy Fitts, Raybelle James, Betty Kane, Matthew Westmoreland, Patricia Moorman, Jovernian A. Givhan, Dennis W. Patterson, Nickey Hellums, Billy Goodwin Jr. and Mary Jean McGee.
October
Roger Dale Perrigan, Sylvia Harrison, Shirley Ball, Charla Austin, Nancy Webb, Frances McGregor, George Hamblin, Fred Baker, Peggie McGregor, James Lewis McCarver, Janette Hood, Bobby Billings, Joseph ‘Joey’ Sartin, Rev. Mike Smithey, Delake Sappington, Jossie Massey, Wondaleen Dodson, Judge Fred Wicker, Patrick Ewing, Bobby Joe Dillard, Debra Sims, Margaret Aron, Martha Goggins, Tanya Abbott and Landen Lamar Jarvis.
November
Doris Poe, Herbert Jenkins, Samuel McKenzie, Joe Beasley, Elise Raines, Phoebe Boone, Melba Burchfield, Betty Jo Jaggers, Cheryl Mitchell, Harlan McGuire, Stephen Ray Aston, Eddy Barrentine Jr., Vincent Amador, Mae Jackson, Tracy ‘Shorty’ Clayton, Marion ‘Bea’Bailey and Frances V. Dover.
December
Annette Herndon, Terry Moore, Linda Craig, Charles Austin, Frances Sneed, Quay Bland, Sophia Danielle Bailey, Joe Fitts, Linda Martin, Joel White, Jimmy Dale Hobson, Burtis Alan Nelson, Bette Street Seale and Jon Bland.
