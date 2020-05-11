“Jon,” I said. He paused beside his truck under the azure blue sky last Saturday morning, moments before going to help Uncle Larry do some building at mama’s house.
“You are the reason I am a mama and I am so grateful for you,” I said as I leaned against the brick porch wall in the sunshine.
A quiet smile creased his bearded face and he stepped into his truck to go about his day.
Later on I went to mama’s house. I grinned when I pulled up and saw the outside wall to the bedroom that was my first bedroom torn out on the north side. I snapped a picture of it and posted it to my sisters. “I don’t think this is what mama had in mind when they said they were going to fix the house,” I joked. My nephew Mitchell allowed as to how it would make a great garage for “Nana and Papa.” Mama said it would get a little chilly sewing out there in the winter time. She is going to try to make that her sewing room once more. Each time she puts it into her sewing room, she decides to allow one of us kids or grandkids come and live with her. That is one of the things about her that has always impressed Jon. Her home is always open.
Sunday morning I spent time basking in the sunshine on the porch reflecting on the day. So how was mother’s day for you? For the first time in forever I didn’t spend it at church. It was strange. I didn’t go to the bush and pick that red rose to remind me that my mama yet lives. It was different. I didn’t remind my children that I teach in Sunday school that mothers are important and they should honor them every day. It was sad.
Later in the day my sister called. We needed to meet at mamas to honor her with our gift. I smiled as the different generations came and went once more. My little sister came down from New Albany to spend a few hours. My brother and his wife came through with a rose and another pretty plant for her.
All of us who are mamas gathered to honor the Mother who started it all.
Conversations across the table were comfortable and fun. It was great to see most of us together again. It seems if we have been through a winter of isolation, even though it has been spring, and yet it has been a time of truly trusting. And now that we are getting on the other side, it is a good time to reflect on God’s faithfulness. Just like He shows it through the generations, because our mama reminds us that God is faithful, because He has kept her. That should be enough encouragement for us to carry on in our journey.
Mercy Me sings a song entitled “Even If” and it is a fitting song for such a time as this. Reflect on these words. May we never forget the lessons of this past season.
They say sometimes you win some
Sometimes you lose some
And right now, right now I'm losing bad
I've stood on this stage night after night
Reminding the broken it'll be alright
But right now, oh right now I just can't
It's easy to sing
When there's nothing to bring me down
But what will I say
When I'm held to the flame
Like I am right now
I know You're able and I know You can
Save through the fire with Your mighty hand
But even if You don't
My hope is You alone
They say it only takes a little faith
To move a mountain
Well good thing
A little faith is all I have, right now
But God, when You choose
To leave mountains unmovable
Oh give me the strength to be able to sing
It is well with my soul
I know You're able and I know You can
Save through the fire with Your mighty hand
But even if You don't
My hope is You alone
I know the sorrow, and I know the hurt
Would all go away if You'd just say the word
But even if You don't
My hope is You alone
You've been faithful, You've been good
All of my days
Jesus, I will cling to You
Come what may
'Cause I know You're able
I know You can
I know You're able and I know You can
Save through the fire with Your mighty hand
But even if You don't
My hope is You alone
I know the sorrow, I know the hurt
Would all go away if You'd just say the word
But even if You don't
My hope is You alone
It is well with my soul
It is well, it is well with my soul.
Songwriters: Bart Millard, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, David Garcia, Tim Timmons