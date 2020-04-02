On Thursday (April 2) morning officials with Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. released the following information on their operations in Ecru and other Mississippi locations.
"Due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, Ashley Furniture’s manufacturing and distribution operations in Mississippi are experiencing temporary closures or operating with a reduced and staggered-shift workforce,” the statement said.
"Please know that our top priority is always the health and safety of our team members, our customers and the communities in which we work and live. This situation is obviously fluid, and we are evaluating all decisions throughout each day."
"Since the pandemic spread to the U.S., we have been steadfast with following the guidance and information provided by the CDC, the World Health Organization, and our state and local governments to ensure we are taking the necessary precautions for the well-being of our employees. We are rigorously adhering to the recommendations regarding our cleaning procedures, social distancing, and ensuring that any associates that are not comfortable working or have applicable symptoms stay home without risk to our attendance policy."