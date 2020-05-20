Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (Ashley) is seeking 300-plus full-time associates at the Mississippi manufacturing facilities and distribution and fulfillment centers, located in Ecru, Saltillo and Ripley. The company is looking to fill these positions as soon as possible, due to increased demand in sales of home furnishings.
Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest furniture manufacturer in the world, approaching 35 million pieces sold annually. With over 570 acres of manufacturing and distribution capacity under roof worldwide, all of Ashley’s products are developed and engineered to allow for ease of manufacturing, cost control and speed to market.
Striving to exceed the expectations of retail partners and consumers in more than 155 countries across the globe, the company invites you to become part of their growing team. Ashley is searching for manufacturing associates to build the leading brand in furniture through advanced manufacturing, as well as distribution center associates to be at the forefront of ensuring Ashley delivers the world’s best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day.
Ashley proudly offers associates competitive pay, affordable medical and dental insurance, 401k, paid vacation and holidays, and great opportunities for career growth. Visit https://www.indeed.com/q-Ashley-Furniture-jobs.html to view job openings and specific job requirements.
“At Ashley, we hire for attitude and train for skill,” said Danna Szwed, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. “We are proud to not only offer our associates competitive pay and benefits, but the opportunities for fast-paced learning and career growth.”
Due to the COVID - 19 pandemic,, Ashley is committed to keeping associates healthy and safe while at work.. The company continues to seek the guidance and information provided by the CDC,, the World Health Organization,, and state and local governments to ensure it is taking the necessary pr ecautions for the well - being of its employees.