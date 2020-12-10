QUESTION: How do I store sweet potatoes for the winter?
ANSWER: Sweet potato storage requires curing in order to set the skin, heal any abrasions, prevent mildew and to trigger the formation of
sugar-producing enzymes. During the curing process, the starches turn into sugar, intensifying the butter sweet flavor of the potato.
Once cured, sweet potatoes will last for months after harvest. Harvest sweet potatoes during a dry period and brush off the dirt being careful not to damage the skin. To cure, lay potatoes out in a warm location with high humidity. Ideal temperatures are 80° to 85° with 85% to 90%humidity; and if you can achieve that, curing takes 6 to 10 days.
To cure potatoes in a home environment, find a warm spot and cover with a damp cloth to enhance humidity. Cure 2 weeks or longer if you cannot achieve the ideal temp and humidity levels. Once cured, pack the potatoes in boxes with crumpled newspaper and store in a cool pantry or closet.
The best temperature for storage is 55° to 60°. A raw sweet potato should never be stored in the refrigerator. If you do, roots can experience chilling injury resulting in hard cores when they are cooked. On the other hand, if the temperature is too high, sprouts may begin to appear. High humidity is again recommended. Check them often and remove any that start to mildew. Enjoy your harvest and have a happy week in your garden!
Information for this article obtained from Mississippi State Extension Service Publication Number: P2784.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.