This question arose as a part of our gardening thoughts in February: Isn't it the time of year to prune--or even move-- rose bushes?
In a post from a couple of years ago, Dr. Gary Bachman advised gardeners about the importance of February rose pruning. Some of his basic hints follow:
- As advised in the MG column from two weeks ago, take care of gardening equipment.
- Use sharp bypass pruners, not the anvil ones.
- Have a sharp set of two-handed loppers and a pair of heavy gloves (sharp thorns!).
- Since this year's roses bloom on new wood, cut old canes, as necessary. Or, when pruning new canes, cut above buds facing away from the center.
- Cut old damaged or dead canes, along with those that cross toward the center. This keeps the center open, aids air circulation, and can reduce disease.
- Clear away old leaves beneath the rose bush where disease may threaten new foliage.
- A new cover of compost may complete your task.
How about moving those rose bushes?
- Transplanting some older rose bushes is possible now for redesigned gardens here in Northeast Mississippi.
The history of blooming shrubs is an interesting winter's read. From thousands of years ago, not only did the Dutch use tulips as currency, past royalty in France used roses to pay debts. No wonder that in France, one ruler required a rose of every variety in Europe to complete his stately garden.
There are over 6,500 varieties of roses available. Find those that suit your place to flourish.