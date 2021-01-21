Dr. Jeff Wilson from MSU lists bloomers for January as "camellia, winter honeysuckle, and

winter jasmine."

He offers the following suggestions from his January Master Gardener calendar for master gardeners:

- Write a gardening plan for changes or improvements for efficiency.

- Order seeds early because companies may run out of the more popular

varieties

- Set out dormant trees and shrubs. Container, bare-root and balled-and-burlapped

(B & B) plants are available now. Select a well-drained site for planting and plant

at or slightly above soil level.

- Plant onions, poppies, and larkspur.

- Spray dormant oil for scale control on broad-leaf evergreens and fruit trees.

- After removing dead, diseased, or broken limbs from trees, dispose of clippings

to prevent spread of disease or insects

- Keep bird feeders stocked, and provide water for birds.

- Protect tender plants during periods of extreme cold.

- Check condition of equipment such as lawn mower blades and gardening tools.

