Dr. Jeff Wilson from MSU lists bloomers for January as "camellia, winter honeysuckle, and
winter jasmine."
He offers the following suggestions from his January Master Gardener calendar for master gardeners:
- Write a gardening plan for changes or improvements for efficiency.
- Order seeds early because companies may run out of the more popular
varieties
- Set out dormant trees and shrubs. Container, bare-root and balled-and-burlapped
(B & B) plants are available now. Select a well-drained site for planting and plant
at or slightly above soil level.
- Plant onions, poppies, and larkspur.
- Spray dormant oil for scale control on broad-leaf evergreens and fruit trees.
- After removing dead, diseased, or broken limbs from trees, dispose of clippings
to prevent spread of disease or insects
- Keep bird feeders stocked, and provide water for birds.
- Protect tender plants during periods of extreme cold.
- Check condition of equipment such as lawn mower blades and gardening tools.