As we learn to live in a new way, however temporary it may be, Pontotoc’s Master Gardeners and Interns are changing the way we meet and attend education seminars. As a research and science-based institution, MSU Extension Service keeps us educated yet safe through use of Webinars. Dr. Eric Stafne from the Coastal Research and Extension Center conducted a Webinar recently on passion flowers and passionfruit. Two years ago, Larry and Matthew Poe unknowingly included a few plants in a truckload of fill dirt they delivered for my garden. As I now know, the plant I was given is our native passion vine known by the common names of apricot vine, maypop and wild passionflower and the scientific name Passiflora incarnata.
Wild passionflower vines produce edible fruit just like their more tropical cousin, the Passiflora edulis. No doubt you have had a fruit drink or snow cone with the juice from the tropical passionflower. Passiflora edulis will likely not survive in our hardiness zone; whereas the wild passionflower is cold hardy all the way to Illinois. Wild passionflower is a large, robust vine with finely-toothed, three-lobed leaves that die down to the root in the winter. The plant will usually sucker and can cover a large area fairly quickly, but a little maintenance yields a nice vine with some of the most exotic flowers in the world: a three-inch wide bloom with lavender petals, overlaid with frills and unique structures.
Blue passionflower, known botanically as Passiflora caerulea, is a tropical vine and prolific bloomer across most of the state and is also cold hardy over the entire state. In southern Mississippi, it is evergreen; here, it will likely die back in the winter and regrow in the spring. Although called blue, this native to South America (Brazil and Argentina) actually has white petals and scores of attractive blue filaments. The blue passionflower has mostly five-lobed leaves ranging to as many as nine on occasion (wild passionflower has three-lobed leaves). To say that blue passionflower is a vigorous vine is a huge understatement. With our mild winters, it could grow 30’and the flower production is very impressive and offers a long blooming season.
Red passionflowers, Passiflora coccinea and Passiflora vitifolia, are certainly among the most beautiful passionflowers. Like the red passionflower, many of the passionflowers I researched for this article are not winter hardy for our area, so you will need to dig these up and overwinter inside. One exception I ran across is the White Wedding passionflower. It is a tetraploid selection with lots of vigor and fragrant, large pure-white flowers and vines climbing 20’ or more. Although hardy only to zone 8, with our warming winters, this plant may survive in a sunny location.
Passion vines require good drainage and plenty of sunlight to be prolific bloomers. The plant has a long tap root and thus good drought tolerance. Provide a support structure and keep well mulched. A light application of fertilizer in late spring and mid-summer keeps the foliage looking its best. If you notice something eating leaves on your passionflower, as I did, Dr. Stafne suggests this may be due to the Fritillary butterfly. Sacrifice some leaves and you will be rewarded with more orange-winged butterflies.
The tropical look is achievable with a passionflower, and you have to admit we are pretty lucky to be able to grow such exotic vines as the passionflower that will enhance this style of garden yet return year after year.
