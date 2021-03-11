QUESTION: How do I start an asparagus bed?
ANSWER: If you are new to asparagus plants and want to try them in your garden, now is the time to look for asparagus crowns in local nurseries. It is possible to seed asparagus, but the seed is finicky to germinate and most gardeners opt for the “crowns” … a technical term for the dormant roots. Martha Washington crowns are widely available and produce male and female plants. Female plants produce fewer stalks but do sport pretty red berries in the fall. For a larger harvest, chose an all male variety such as Jersey Giant and UC 157. Purple Passion produces purple spears. If you want white spears, any variety can be used. For white spears, continue covering the growing spears with soil to stop chlorophyll production keeping the spear white.
Asparagus likes rich, well-drained, non-acidic soil. I highly recommend testing your soil through the extension office. The cost is $8 per sample. Keep your crowns cool until ready to plant. For a family of four, a 4’ x 8’ bed is a good size. In the prepared bed, dig a trench a foot deep and a foot wide. If you plant more than one row, space rows 4’ to 5’ apart. Form conical mounds of soil every 18” along the base of the trench. Place a crown on top of each mound with the roots splayed out. Cover with 2” of soil. Adding compost or all purpose fertilizer in between each crown is suggested. As the asparagus grows, continue to fill in the trenches with soil.
Wait at least one year to begin harvesting spears. In the second year, harvest spears that are larger than a pencil for a few days. These early harvests can weaken the plants, so go lightly. In the third year, increase your harvest period to two weeks. In the fourth and subsequent years, you can harvest over an 8-week period. Always leave some unharvested spears to grow into the 3’ to 4’ lacy fern-like foliage.
For more information, see Mississippi Extension publication found online at Asparagus | Mississippi State University Extension Service (msstate.edu). Good luck with asparagus and have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.
Would you like to become a Master Gardener? The online course registration is open through April 15. Please go to msuext.ms/mg and choose either the Master Gardener course with the volunteer option, which is $125, if you want to take the course but not volunteer, the cost is $200. These courses open May 1 and must be completed by June 30. Individual classes are available year around and they are $25 per class.