QUESTION: How much shade will azaleas tolerate?
ANSWER: Azaleas can tolerate partial shade, but not complete shade. If you are considering planting azaleas in a wooded area and are not sure how much sunlight will reach the plants once the trees leaf out, then wait to plant. Right now, our wooded areas may seem sunny, but once the trees have their leaves, those areas may be partially shaded or completely shaded.
Most azaleas are container-grown and can be planted any time of the year. Only bare-root plants must be planted during the winter dormant season. Although planting in the fall or early spring allows time for roots to establish before summer heat arrives, finding the right location may force you to wait to plant and that’s okay. Just keep the plants watered well through their first summer. Azaleas need about an inch of water every week.
For more information, see Mississippi State Extension publication found online at “Azaleas for the Landscape | Mississippi State University Extension Service (msstate.edu).” Good luck with your azaleas and have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.
Interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Classes start May 1, 2021 and will be online this year. Contact the Pontotoc Extension Service for more information.