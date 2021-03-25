Terry Lynn Donaldson was elected first president of the Pontotoc Master Gardeners. Even his email address includes the word "turf"; so, feel confident to ask him any question about sod. Currently, he works as Pontotoc City’s landscape architect. A couple of weeks ago, he shared his training for this career, his plans and current projects, along with some detailed past turf experience.
Terry Lynn studied landscape architecture at MSU to learn design. That course, he says, is now one learned mostly on computers. And, horticulture studies for him ended with licensure in golf course turf management. While at Mississippi State, he learned how to best apply pesticides and even the in's and out's of tree surgery. (From another source we learned that all diseased trees need not be cut down.)
Once he left the classroom, his career began. Southern Landscape in Tupelo and then, later, the Pontotoc Country Club hired him. After working over two decades, he owns his landscaping business.
What can he share with gardeners? Plan ahead. Put out pre-emerge for lawns and beds. Don't wait. Know about and carry out a spring application for fall. For example, it could be dry for a while; it's taken care of if you've watered enough. Mowing? It's important to thicken grass. Mulching helps plants hold moisture. If you're a rosarian, you know that roses are "like children requiring constant work. Fertilized. Sprayed." For now.
"Right now pruning is going on here," he referenced the MSU Extension Building and some of the Master Gardener group working outside.
A few minutes later, he left there to further maintain city properties. "Those plants along Main Street--I initiated those." He gives Nancy Pipkin credit, too, impressed years ago by her work with the Pontotoc Beautification Committee. "Now," he says, "my job entails that." He even recollects "Pick Up Trash Day" here.
He tells of past experience with turf work at the golf course. "Micky Mapp, Tim Gunter, Burk Huskison helped then. Now, Micky Mapp maintains the football field and coaches football. He takes pride in that work. I now help him some." That day one other assistant, Evan Corder, accompanied him to help analyze Toby Winston's Venerable Tree.
Looking back, there was an interval in his horticultural work here when Pontotoc's Kevin Walls, a golf pro, asked for his expertise in Oxford. The golf course there required some detailed work that needed Terry Lynn. How?
He emphasized using best grass seeds that are for cool season grass. He often has shared that knowledge. His routine with golf course grass included a syringe, walked across the grounds along with a water hose to keep the turf cooled. "Above 78 degrees the grass wanted to die, became dormant. That's where I learned about grass. Bermuda grass will grow, requiring a lot of work. There are varieties like Ultra Dwarf and Champion that survive heat. The best grass requires hand labor, though. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. the work included checking the greens and 'syringing' along with "fogging" with a hose to mist over the grass."
Turf is a focus of this "landscaper." He ended with more hints about certain pythian blight effects and to apply fungicides to benefit growth. Today, he calls on all of his experience to maintain the trailhead that brings bikers, walkers, and visitors to town. Terry Lynn takes pride in all that work for the people.