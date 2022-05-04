Question: Question: How does the MSU Gardening Calendar connect here to our gardening?
Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson, et al., show us in the Gardening Calendar 2022 that it’s time to get busy outside, as many have already begun. It is time to plant okra, peas, corn, cucumbers, and tomatoes—Many of those you may have purchased at the Master Gardener plant sale last Saturday, April 30. Additionally, you may have brought home some of these to set out (without fear of frost): ageratum, begonias, geraniums, dianthus, celosia, marigolds, petunias, impatiens, and coleus.
Go ahead and divide your Shasta daisies, liriope, ajuga, chrysanthemums, and other perennials. Bulbs bought last Saturday? Plant callas, cannas, dahlias, gladiolus, and gloriosa lilies.
It is time to set out most shrubs and trees. If not done in March, fertilize shrubs and follow recommended practices. After your azaleas and other flowering shrubs bloom, prune. (Our MG plant sale signs showed the colors of all azaleas, as the Gardening Calendar also advises you, pre-purchase.)
Remember to check for new shoots on formal hedges (like those at the Winstons' home) and prune as needed.
And, don’t forget to mulch your newly purchased plantings to help ensure their success.
Nandinas—a predicted sell-out will be fruiting in late April/early May. Some others fruiting, according to Dr. Wilson, are maples and Chinese hollies.
Still surprising, as seasons have changed to cooler springs, daffodils bloom now. Daylilies, grass pinks, forget-me-nots, Jacob’s ladder (found on one MG table), lilies-of-the-valley, assorted pansies (at the sale and in the post office planters, too), sweet Williams, vincas and violets may be flowering for you after your recent weekend of best buys.
Hopefully, next spring, again, we can offer the community blueberries, pyracanthas, roses, and spiraea.
We hope that you can enjoy all of these plants and the plethora of others in your gardens this growing season! Share that bounty from the months’-long work of the local Master Gardeners. Some of us (Here!) work hardest to cheer our group’s volunteerism and goals to beautify this community!
Note: Since most of us have stories from growing up with grandparents who instilled their gardening lives (and some expertise) in us, we hope to share more about our horticultural heritage, too. One question recently was, “When will you share the Historical Plants of Pontotoc?” Those began with the sharing of centuries’ old boxwood at Lochinvar and moved to share research in the field about the Winstons’ old oak off Liberty Street here. (There is a formal garden, mirroring old European boxwood, at the Winston house, as well.)
A shout-out to all Pontotoc gardeners! And to some community volunteers!
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.