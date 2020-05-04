This week, instead of answering a garden question, I invited my daughter, Eliza Lee McDowell, to step in as our guest columnist. As she and I discussed how backyard gardens, truck patches and container gardening can be a shared experience lifting our spirits and easing food insecurity in times of uncertainty, she decided to research and write about Victory Gardens. So, from here, I will turn it over to her:
Victory Gardens started during World War I when food was in short supply. Food was in short supply because it was being shipped out to our allies in Europe. In March of 1917, Charles Lathrop Pack organized the National War Garden Commission to encourage Americans to provide themselves with food other than relying on grocery stores.
His campaign was called the ”War Garden Movement.” He encouraged people to grow gardens in school grounds, backyards, or any vacant lot. Not only was there a war at that time, but there was also a flu pandemic kind of like what we are going through.
The War Garden Movement started again during WWII in the 1940s. The War Gardens were referred to as Victory Gardens then and that is how we remember them now. Victory Gardens produced about 40% of America’s fruits and vegetables and 1/3 of the total food supply. Even Eleanor Roosevelt planted a Victory Garden on the White House lawn.
Today, 50% of fruit and 33% of vegetables come from foreign countries. It is more important than ever to grow your own Victory Garden. Some things that were grown in Victory Gardens during WWII were beans, beets, cabbage, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas, tomatoes, turnips, squash, and Swiss chard. If you decide to grow your own Victory Garden and you need information, a good source is the ”Garden Tabloid.” This newspaper-style publication is available at Pontotoc’s Extension Office.
Be safe, be kind and grow your Victory Garden!
Eliza Lee McDowell is a fourth grader at DT Cox Elementary School. She obtained her statistics from History.com and Jens Mortensen, The New York Times.
