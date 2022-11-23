Know Your Plant Hardiness Zones
Sometimes gardeners ask what their USDA Plant Hardiness Zone is. Knowing the planting zone for our area based upon the average annual minimum winter temperatures can help in choosing vegetables and other plants.
A map produced by the U. S. Department of Agriculture can serve as a broad guide to landscape plants that are cold- or warm-hardy. For gardeners' convenience, minimum temperatures are broken down into 10-degree increments. It seems that this map might help if ordering plants online.
On the USDA map, Mississippi has four zones from 9a on the Gulf Coast to 7b in the northeastern third of the state. When choosing perennials, you'll be able to find those that tolerate winter temperatures here. There's plenty of other research available...Wherever you shop--local garden centers or online--plants are labeled with their hardiness zones. Further, the interactive USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map has its own website. Go there for detailed information about planting.
On a Mississippi map, you can identify your other gardening zone (MSU P3616). The Pontotoc area is listed on the state map in Zone 5. Some counties encompass two or more zones based on weather dates derived from the median dates of last spring freezes. Note that it is rare for freezes to occur outside the median dates listed for each zone. Looking further, vegetables are listed as cool- or warm- season with recommended planting dates.
For planting, the starting dates are four and six weeks before the last median frost date for cool-season vegetables. Research shows that this cut-off date will provide plenty of time for them to mature before summer's heat. (Two and four weeks after the last median frost is listed for less-hardy, warm-season plants; insect damage and later, colder fall weather deterred.)
Another option in planting is to look for cool-season vegetables that can be planted during both timeframes. After an early season harvest, follow with a gathering in late fall--often vegetables will be of higher quality. Gather rutabagas and cabbage for the November table.
Already planning for spring planting? For a list of Mississippi towns and their median last spring freeze dates, visit https://plantmaps.com/interactive-mississippi-last-frost-date-map.php. The last spring date for Zone 5: April 1-10.
Using this research annually, you might circle your gardening calendar for April 24 as a starting date for planting warm-season vegetables. During intermittent months, some vegetables like greens, beets, cauliflower, and rutabagas can thrive into spring.
Now, gather all the fresh garden vegetables. Display some in the horn-of-plenty on the harvest table. Remember the decades past--a cornucopia filled with fall reds, golds, burnt oranges, wheat-colored fronds-- a bounty of vegetables "In Remembrance" at the front of a small, country church. Thanksgiving is still celebrated here.
Betty Crane, Ph.d. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
