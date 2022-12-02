Plant a favorite tree or, how about a yaupon holly? A camellia? A nandina?
Although slow to change from our fall heat, the weather finally did cool. Leaves turned the season to brighter reds with golden hues. Much to see outside the windows. During these closing months of 2022, gardeners may look out and wonder, "What can I do in November?"
While enjoying the coming cold, prepare for spring.
Now that the soil has cooled, it's an ideal time to plant trees or shrubs. Remember when planting to dig a hole that is twice the width of the root ball and deep enough so that the top of the root ball is even with the surrounding soil. MSU publishes information sheets with planting recommendations. Gardeners beside the fireside for a while, may still read and plan end-of-year work beyond the window panes. Read "Transplanting Trees and Shrubs in the Landscape" (IS0965) for more ideas.
Make sure that garden and ornamental beds are protected from colder temperatures, too. Check mulch. Add or change it to protect winter soil. Read MSU's "Mulches for the Landscape" to learn more about how to mulch, as in these examples:
1. The leaves in your yard can provide a handy mulch. Adding nutrients to the soil as they decompose rapidly, they continue the recycling process. Disadvantages: Whole-leaf mulch may mat when wet or blow away when dry. If using whole leaves, mulch 6 inches; for shredded leaves mulch 2 - 3 inches.
2. For trees or shrubs in a bed, mulch all of the bed. In a lawn, mulch a 3 - 6 foot wide ring outward from the trunk. Keep mulch from the trunk for 2 - 3 inches to prevent wet mulch and rodent damage.
To further benefit your landscape with trees and shrubs, propagate in late November-early December. Often propagation sounds like a horticultural mystery requiring time to study and solve. Now is an ideal time to expand rose and woody ornamentals. Cut off a rose stem and plant it for reproduction. Where to read more? "Rose Propagation from Cuttings" from Texas A&M. Another source is MSU Extension's Information Sheet 0207 "Propagating Plants for the Home Landscape."
Welcome November's cooler days. Read. Plan. Plant trees and shrubs. Propagate some. November and December offer a myriad of possibilities during the turning seasons.
Next year the branches of these evergreen trees and shrubs will be ready for wildlife--
Betty Crane, Ph.D. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
(Source: Parker, October 2020)
