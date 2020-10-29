QUESTION: What can I do about leaf spots on zinnia plants?
ANSWER: Zinnias are a wonderful addition to any garden and work especially well as cut flowers. However, as you have noticed, zinnias develop leaf spots. These leaf spots first appear at the base of the plant and work their way up the leaves eventually killing off the plants. Leaf spots are caused by either fungal or bacterial diseases. The leaf spots in the picture are caused by a fungus called Alternaria leaf spot. The Alternaria fungus leaves large, reddish brown or purple spots, at first round or oblong, later developing an irregular shape. The spots have gray or tan centers that usually drop out leaving a hole. Leaves eventually turn brown, dry and become brittle. Bacterial leaf spots, on the other hand, are reddish brown to dark brown and appear angular with a prominent yellow halo around the spots.
The best advice to reduce both bacterial and fungal diseases is to avoid water on the leaves as much as possible. There are no sprays to help with bacterial spot. Fungicide sprays such as mancozeb and myclobutanil (Spectracide Immunox) can be rotated every seven days to fend off fungal spots.
Before resorting to a fungicide, you may find that you have plenty of time to enjoy the blooms before the spots take over. Once the spots become unsightly, pull the plants and replace with new ones. A second planting of zinnias mid-summer will provide blooms through the fall and you can avoid spraying fungicides on these plants altogether.
If you seed new zinnias by August 15th, they will be up and ready to take over your spring planted zinnias. There are so many varieties of zinnias available, I suggest trying new ones every year. The taller versions of zinnia plants remain the standard choice. A county agent for the LSU Agcenter recommends old favorites such as Benary Giant, State Fair, and Cactus Flowered Mix. Gary Bachman with MSU Extension Service also recommends Benary Giant along with Magellan especially for cutting gardens. The dwarf varieties are some of my favorite zinnias. This year, the Lilliput dwarf zinnias are the highlight of my flower beds. They grow to only 16” to 18” high which is perfect for areas that do not need the added height. The package describes bushy plants with an abundance of perky, small blooms. However, in my garden, the blooms were much larger than described. Another great choice are Profusion zinnias. They come in a variety of colors and do not need to be deadheaded.
Good luck with your zinnias next year and have a happy week in your garden!
Information for this article obtained from Mississippi State Extension Service and Penn State Extension Service.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.