This time of year brings this question: Should we grow or tolerate goldenrod with pollen that we consider analogous to fall allergies? What role does the ragweed beside it play?
For some context, we can check the botanical background of goldenrod or solidago, a genus of around 100 species of flowering plants in the aster family, Asteraceae. The majority of these are herbaceous perennials found in open areas like meadows or roadsides in the fall around North Mississippi. Showy goldenrod usually blooms from late August through October here.
(Notably, ragweed and goldenrod are different species. They do not share the same genus or tribe. Although both are part of the Asteraceae family, so are sunflowers, daisies, artichokes, and over 23,000 other species of plants.)
Once gardeners realize that goldenrod may have beneficial qualities, they may decide to include the plant in beds along with other fall plants. Blue-stemmed goldenrod grows well in partial shade and is less aggressive, not forming the monoculture associated with its reputation as a weed in native settings. And, less aggressive cultivars like the Crown of Rays variety can help brighten autumn beds.
Butterflies like goldenrod; adding it to a pollinator garden can be a good idea. For example, Canada goldenrod attracts the monarch, clouded sulphur, the American small copper, and gray hairstreak. Bees like goldenrod, giving honey a distinctive flavor that beekeepers may watch out for.
Tea, anyone? Goldenrod leaves and flowers, fresh or dried can be used to make tea. Leaves can be cooked like spinach to add to stews or casseroles. They can be blanched and frozen to later add to soups or stir-fries in winter or spring. The attractive leaves make nice garnishes for salads, as well. We might recall that early Americans used such native plants in daily life.
We probably see that there could be problems as we drive through the countryside this fall. This plant is prolific due to its spreading, not only through seeds, but through underground rhizomes. What might help? A few gardening strategies for determined gardeners, as suggested by one expert, are to grow bamboo barriers around the plant, transplant it often so that it never feels “at home,” and to cut the blooms before they seed. Perhaps you could prune old growth in late winter before new growth emerges.
If goldenrod becomes so invasive that it requires removal, Purdue University recommends using Dicamba, a broadleaf herbicide. Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide that kills it, along with most other plants. As far as ragweed, today if a farmer wishes to rid pastures of that weed after heavy grazing or cutting, 2, 4-D or Grazon will kill the seedlings or other broadleaf plants.
Note that goldenrod does not cause seasonal allergies. That idea has resulted in a sordid reputation for its golden blooms among fall plants. Instead, the wind carries lighter pollen from that rather insignificant-looking plant beside it—the ragweed. Bees do not favor the ragweed pollen although a single hairy-leafed plant may produce around a billion grains of pollen in a single autumn.
Conversely, resourceful, early Native American healers valued ragweed for its medicinal uses. Its medicinal benefits are said to include use as an astringent, antiseptic, emetic, emollient, and a febrifuge (fever reducer). Some may even recall the study and collection of such native plants by characters in literature like Hawthorne’s Roger Chillingworth on a fall walk with his basket of medicinal plants.
Some may recall the elementary songs of “Tell me sunny goldenrod, blooming everywhere, did fairies come from fairyland to make the dress you wear?”
(Sources for this article include Toiu, Anca and the Missouri Botanical Garden)