QUESTION: How do I get rid of nutsedge in my garden and yard?
ANSWER: Nutsedges are often called nutgrasses because they so closely resemble grass. It is important to correctly identify nutsedge because many herbicides for grass control are not effective on nutsedge. Nutsedge can be distinguished from grass by their stems. Nutsedge has triangular shaped stems that grow upright. If you cut the stem in half, you can clearly see the triangular shape. Grass, on the other hand, is hollow and round. Nutsedge leaves are thicker than most grass and and arranged in groups of three at the base.
The name nutsedge comes from the tubers (or “nutlets”) it produces underground. These tubers are small organs that are used for energy storage and plant reproduction and are the only part of the plant that survives the winter, allowing the plant to behave more like a perennial. You may notice the plants growing in patches and slowly spreading. When plants mature, the seed heads have a star-shaped pattern. The plant usually reproduces via the tuber as the seeds are not very viable.
The tubers will produce new plants even when buried 8 or more inches in the soil. Therefore, tilling them into the soil will not eradicate nutsedge and could make the problem worse. The tubers can survive in the soil for years.
To control nutsedge, start with good cultural practices. Nutsedge prefers damp or wet soils, and its presence indicates poor drainage, leaky irrigation or over watering. Once established, though, nutsedge will survive very dry conditions. If you are able to pull the nutsedge, make sure you get the entire root and all tubers. This works well, but expect a long-term process. Luckily, nutsedge does not compete well with a thick lawn. Give turfgrasses a competitive edge by mowing at the right height, apply fertilizer at the proper rate and time and maintain ideal soil pH. Since nutsedges do not grow well in shade, rotate areas of the vegetable garden into a solidly planted, dense tall crop such as beans or southern peas for a season. This will reduce the numbers of nutlets in the garden.
Nutsedges can be controlled chemically with postemergence herbicides. Herbicides vary regarding the plants they can be safely used around without causing damage. Always check the label to insure the herbicide you choose will not damage your desirable plants. For the best results, apply the herbicide when plants are still young or at least are still growing. Once the leaves have “hardened,” they are less susceptible to herbicides. Due the waxy surface of nutsedge leaves, it is best to mix a “sticker/spreader” into the solution if the herbicide does not already contain such. Watering the day before herbicide application will help protect your lawn and insure the weeds are actively growing. Avoid application during hot and dry weather. Avoid mowing the day before application and two days after application to insure enough time for the herbicide to make it down to the tuber.
Active ingredients to look for in lawn sprays are Bentazon (Basagran T/O and Lesco Lescogran); Imazaquin (Image Nutsedge Killer); Halosulfuron (SedgeHammer, Hi-Yield Nutsedge Control, Martin’s Nutgrass Eliminator, and Monterey Nutgrass Killer); and Sulfentrazone (Gordon’s Trimec Nutsedge Plus Lawn Weed Killer and Blindside Herbicide). For your garden, look for pelargonic acid (Scythe, BioSafe AXXE, Mirimichi Green Pro); plant oils (SafeGro Weed Zap; Avenger Weed Killer); and acetic acid products (Summerset Brand All Down). Some formulations of Bentazon are labeled for use in the garden as well as turfgrass. Glyphosphate, now found in many brands other than just Round-Up, will kill nutsedges.
Read all labels as some of these herbicides require a spreader/sticker and some may require watering in and/or a second application. Some of these herbicides will damage roots and ornamental plants and the acids can cause severe eye damage; so read the labels carefully before using.
Good luck reducing the nutsedge in your lawn and garden and let us know how our suggestions work for you!
Information for this article was obtained from Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service Factsheet HGIC 2312, updated: November 4, 2019.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.