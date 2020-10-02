QUESTION: Can you explain how to identify an acorn weevil?
ANSWER: Acorn weevils have long slender snouts resembling an elephant’s trunk. This unique probiscus, or rostrum, makes it easy to distinguish this weevil from others. The adult acorn weevil is 3/8 inch long, brown and variously patterned. If you notice weevils with shorter rostrums, those are the males. Females use their longer rostrums to bore holes into acorns with the chewing mouthparts at the end of their rostrums.
While the acorns are still on the tree, the females lay one or more eggs in the kernel. The grubs inside the acorn grow to about 3/8 inch long with brown heads and pale bodies. They are curved and fatter in the middle. Being legless, they use the ridges on the underside of their body to move about. Once the acorn falls to the ground in late fall, the grubs bore 1/8 inch circular holes in the shell and escape into the soil. They grubs remain in the soil for one or two years before pupating and emerging as an adult weevil to repeat their circle of life.
You may be wondering if your oak trees are susceptible of infestation by these creatures. The answer is: probably. Acorn weevils infest the acorns of most oak species. If all of the acorns left on the ground appear damaged, that is likely due to squirrels leaving the damaged acorns behind giving the appearance that almost all acorns from the tree were infested. Despite the squirrels’ fall collection frenzy, they are adept at distinguishing a good nut from a bad one! If you want to collect the nuts for seeds, you will need to beat the squirrels to it.
There is no practical way to control these acorn weevils with insecticide, but rarely is there a need because the weevils do not damage the host trees. Luckily, consuming the inside of the acorn satisfies their needs. If using acorns for seed, collect them as soon as they fall and either freeze the acorns or soak the acorns for 20 minutes in water heated to 120° Fahrenheit. These methods will kill the grub and may save the acorn.
Information for this article was obtained from North Carolina Cooperative Extension Publication: Acorn Weevil PDIC Factsheet, updated as of October 2, 2019.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.