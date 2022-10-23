23 stinkbug.jpg

Gardeners are not the only ones preparing for winter. As cooler temperatures and frost approach our area, the brown marmorated stink bug (halyomorpha halys) or Asian stink bug is looking for a place to stay safe until warmer temperatures arrive next spring. That means, in our boots, under leaves and in every crevice of our homes, barns and sheds. In the spring, these stink bugs will feed on over 200 varieties of plants, including fruits, beans, corn tomatoes, soybeans and many ornamental plants. Feeding on tree fruits, such as apple and peach, results in a characteristic distortion referred to as “cat facing." Feeding on beans and okra may cause scarred, sunken areas and deformed pods, while feeding on fleshy fruit, such as tomatoes and peppers, can produce spongy areas and internal tissue damage. These insects are invasive. They arrived from Asia in the 1990s, showing up first in 1998 in Pennsylvania. We may wonder—how have farmers worldwide coped with this shared nuisance?

regina.butler@djournal.com

