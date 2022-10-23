Gardeners are not the only ones preparing for winter. As cooler temperatures and frost approach our area, the brown marmorated stink bug (halyomorpha halys) or Asian stink bug is looking for a place to stay safe until warmer temperatures arrive next spring. That means, in our boots, under leaves and in every crevice of our homes, barns and sheds. In the spring, these stink bugs will feed on over 200 varieties of plants, including fruits, beans, corn tomatoes, soybeans and many ornamental plants. Feeding on tree fruits, such as apple and peach, results in a characteristic distortion referred to as “cat facing." Feeding on beans and okra may cause scarred, sunken areas and deformed pods, while feeding on fleshy fruit, such as tomatoes and peppers, can produce spongy areas and internal tissue damage. These insects are invasive. They arrived from Asia in the 1990s, showing up first in 1998 in Pennsylvania. We may wonder—how have farmers worldwide coped with this shared nuisance?
For those insects entering your home, the best solution is exclusion. Find where they are entering and seal. Pesticides for home invasions are not recommended and are of limited use anyway. A homeopathic suggestion is to spray them with one part alcohol and 3 parts water.
In our gardens, one solution is to physically remove the insects, placing them in a soapy bucket of water. Other than physical removal, there are no viable strategies for control. The use of insecticides has very short-lived effect and there is evidence of resistance development. Even where insecticide is effective, repopulation occurs through migration from non-treated areas.
The war continues through field research with one scientist even seeing a plus in this fight— He feels that it has spotlighted work with entomology! Whatever point of view, we are ready for solutions to eradicate them!
Betty Crane, Ph.d. and Julia McDowell are Master Gardeners, trained through MSU Extension. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
