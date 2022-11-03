Native Christmas Ferns: Year-round Garden Green
Many gardeners are surprised by the variety of ferns that grow in North Mississippi's climate. Among those is the Christmas fern, touted as a most valuable plant for area gardens. This fern is from the woods fern family (Dryopteridaceae) and can be found naturally growing within thickets or wooded areas here.
Polystichum acrostichoides or Christmas fern stays green through the holiday season--hence, its name. A robust, leathery plant, it has one-to-two-foot glossy, green fronds growing in clusters from a crownless rootstock. Some fronds lie on the ground, thriving in late winter snows.
If planted in the right spot, an evergreen border of ferns can add a welcoming touch. Or, use as a groundcover--not a continuous one--but a stretch of clumping ferns. Now, in early November, can be the time to plan your spring-gardening answer to shaded or partially-shaded landscapes.
One of the few requirements of the Christmas fern is that it be planted in shade, especially removed from afternoon sun. Some native cultivars are suited to wetter, poorer soil, although this plant prefers loose, well-drained organic soil. Loose soil helps fern rhizomes spread and colonize the planting area around tree roots. Keep moist and mulch or cover with leaves. Once established, unless drought conditions prevail, they require little fertilizing, watering, or further care.
Extensive horticultural research from MSU shows that there are exceptions to thinking about soil for planting. Landscape architects have found more uses for these hardy plants. A creative place that Christmas ferns may be used is in a vertical garden. How? A green wall made of metal is attached to a building. Then, a thin, rigid plastic sheet, along with a sheet of felt for growing plants is added to grow plants like succulents and these ferns. There is no soil; watering is from the top. Completed, these walls help ameliorate sounds and help recreate spaces with unsightly wall perimeters.
For more information on Mississippi's native plants like the Christmas fern go to the Mississippi Native Plant Society Facebook Group. It's a great resource for plant identification and landscaping with natives. By planting native plants, you can rebuild ecosystems and provide a haven for wildlife in your yard. (Christmas ferns are favored by the ruffed grouse.) Here you'll find native plants like this evergreen fern to fit your gardening needs.
Celebrate the upcoming seasons by planning native plants like the Christmas fern in your landscape. Year-round, a greenest "Welcome home."
Betty Crane, Ph.d. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.