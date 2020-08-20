A question and answer session brought these ideas: what has been on the gardening agenda for children for the past few months? How has one young gardener made use of spring to summer quarantine time outdoors?
James Shannon told of pumpkin seeds given to those interested back in July. Although too late to grow to fruition this fall, that means no bring orange orb that Charles Schultz always created for Charlie Brown’s autumn, children still might plant some pumpkin seeds just to watch the vines grow at home or ideally in school gardens. Furthermore, in order not to miss any of these projects, get a gardening planner and ink note to ask about the 2020 children’s soybean project for this fall. Hopeful post-quarantine thought!
Braxton Sutton, a new gardener, reminded us of the wonders of the world around us by planting his moonflower seeds brought to him in late March from the Library’s Spring Yard sale. He thought they would be small flowers just for fun in his raised beds, but no.
“At my birthday party a couple of us stayed up most of the night,” he related. “At three in the morning we went outside to see my moonflower bushes with large white blooms and yellow centers. They only bloom at night and smell really good.”
Advice to gardeners who plan for these next spring, plant these seeds where the plants will be seen and their fragrance can be enjoyed. Also note the different between moonflower seeds that are for small flowers and those for shrubs that can overcome a small bed.
Sutton said his garden surprise was his beans. “I had 51. We ate them for dinner that first night after we picked them.They had a sweet taste and were so good.” There was a surprise, too, when we went to the garden earlier this summer and found a square watermelon growing between the garden wall and the house.
Now there are some small watermelons growing out there according to the young farmer, “yellow and red, round ones. The first one we cut wasn’t quite ready.”
His gardening experience has excited him so much that he is already planning for a spring garden next year. He plans on growing cantaloupe, radishes and cucumbers.
Just hearing a ten year old name those bright and healthy vegetables can bring us together. “Oh! The places he can go!”