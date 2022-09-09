Question: What are some benefits of the Master Gardener program?
Answer: Since it's time again to register for the MG program toward certification, remember that there are benefits to volunteer work and education in horticulture (MSU, #3592). Here in our Pontotoc group we have had many learning opportunities that extend to helping the community. That learning and work help the university to reach other gardeners with research-based recommendations.
Some benefits for the trained volunteer are low-cost learning experiences, ways to meet and work with other gardeners, and broadened chances to help locally. During initial learning sessions with the curriculum and leadership of MSU staff, trainees learn about basic botany, insects, vegetables, ornamentals, lawns, propagation and other areas related to horticulture. (See "Master Gardener Program Prepares Fall Trainings," 2022). Once trained, some MGs have expertise in, or prefer working in, a specific area much of the time, especially in larger groups like the Lee County MGs, who have often served as a model.
Like that group, the Pontotoc MGs have included monthly educational sessions with an MG. For example, following a discussion of trees, our president's follow-up call to a landscaper helped us see the value of urban tree planting. In March, Dr. Wilson led a tree-grafting workshop here attended by gardeners from North Mississippi towns. Once, we discussed the medicinal plant focus of a book "Hamnet." Then, we made a trip to Sherra Owen's botanical trail in New Albany to learn of her medicinal plants. (A session on native plants led us to visit that nursery, too.) Once, after a discussion of Jeff McManus's "Turning Weeders into Leaders," president Julia contacted the University of Mississippi. That led to McManus's fall pruning seminar here with gardeners coming from across the state.
In the spring, we visited the Faulkner garden in New Albany with Sherra Owen; she connected those plants to historical places and times. This summer, June Caldwell told of her creative enamel pieces based on her nature walks. In July, Tracy Kramer led a tour of her rose gardens and will share more expertise by speaking at our September meeting. In August, Harry Patterson talked about rocks, based upon a discussion and questions at an earlier monthly meeting. These sessions not only inform the group but added educational hours toward our certification for 2022.
Continually, opportunities to learn and volunteer surface. We have assisted a couple of years with Conservation Field Day for fifth graders at the park. At least one MG, Julia, trained to work with 4-H Junior Master Gardener projects (cut short by Covid). Last year, there was a chance to assist with research by participating in an MSU Extension vegetable variety project (November 2021). This spring another MG, Pat, carried a raised bed (that her husband had built) to help elderly gardeners' grow vegetables. Further, Julia has included us a few times this summer at the Farmers' Market, a successful venue for gardeners in Pontotoc.
As directed, MG project leaders set the pace for all of us to work. The library garden now has pruned rose bushes; planters with dianthus and topiaries add interest at the post office; the Extension building's signage is surrounded by abelia and shrubbery; and the plant sale has offered a plethora of plants to early gardeners for the past two years. Just recently, an MG project will work with a food pantry to add "grow boxes" from Dr. Wilson to help families learn to raise vegetables.
MGs throughout the state help their communities through horticulture. Some share expertise; some lead; all learn from ideas that help us continue research and work.
Again, the time to register for MG classes is here. Registration is open through September 12 for any who would like to become a Master Gardener volunteer. Remember to contact the Extension office for details. You can also visit the Extension Master Gardener website at http://extension.msstate.edu/community/leadership/master-gardener (Wilson, P #3592).
