Question: What is blooming soon in March?
Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson lists a few bloomers in the MSU Gardening Calendar for March. Look forward to some fruit trees in color around North Mississippi. Okamee cherry (not as invasive), plum, pear, and apple trees should have branches abloom this spring. Remember to notice buds bursting on redbuds as you walk pathways of your landscape or drive through the countryside now.
Enjoy wisteria planted long ago that bloom along some Pontotoc roadsides in March (although we now know that they are invasive here). Those purple clusters drip sweet fragrance close to home. They may remind us of the historical possibilities of a name in a “land of the hanging grapes.”
Azaleas here in pink and white have heralded March for decades. Thanks to horticultural research, hybrid azaleas have now splashed color, not only here, but on nearby university campuses in winter. “Welcome to our area,” they seem to say.
For many decades, people called the heliotropes Lenten roses, as they peeped up along walkways in February. Now that the season of Lent is here, some may recall and tell again the old stories in dogwood blooms in March.
Chinese snowballs, Japanese hollies, sweet olives, mock oranges and flowering almond trees can remind us of Occidental lands. Blooming royal paulownia trees, soon festive in North Mississippi, with valuable wood, too, do destroy native ecosystems. Notice fothergillas (witch hazels) blooming in March; they are a native genus of the Southeastern United States. Their second annual showy display is when the fothergilla major’s (a six-foot wide and just as tall) shrub’s leaves brighten our autumn view.
We have grown up with maple blooms in March; the Japanese maple grows here now in well-drained, moist, slightly acidic soil. I heard gardeners in a nearby town say that they “like being planted near taller trees for the dappled light.” Newly leafed out, they help create beautiful landscapes combined with azaleas, dogwoods, and Louisiana phlox (MSU Extension).
This month expect knockout roses of red and pink. Lady Banks roses of lighter yellow or white perfume the air well past the Ides of March. Beneath these canopies of trees and blooming shrubs are bluebells, yellow daffodils (with dark orange centers on that hillock out front), along with a purple survivor of winter—that hyacinth—inching its way up there, along with an iris from my grandmother’s bed (that needs to be replanted). This approaching season follows a favorite one. That dormant January and February.
Then, March blooms.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension Office or call 662-489-3911.