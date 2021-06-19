Question: Is it too late to plant my gladiolus bulbs?
Answer: The MSU Gardening Calendar for June advises to go ahead and plant these bulbs in June for fall blooms. Further research at MSUCares showed Publication P1736 with the following directions on how to care for bulbs that include gladiolus corms.
First of all, when selecting bulbs (or checking those you bought earlier), be certain that they are firm and blemish-free. Prepare a bed for your bulbs as planting in quantities of 12 or more adds pizzazz to your landscape. Massed gladioli make a landscaping statement; whereas, single flowers can have a “polka-dot or soldierly” effect.
All professional prep advice includes having a soil test; a soil pH between 5.5 and 7.0 is best for these. Further, phosphorus helps most with proper root development and may need to be added depending on soil test results. Check to see the amount of fertilizer (such as 5-10-10 for fall flowers) needed per 100 square feet. If planting with a trowel, you might apply a teaspoon of bone meal to the bottom of the planting hole an inch or two below the bulb that has been planted three to six inches deep, depending on the size of the corm. (Larger corms yield larger blooms and should be spaced farther apart.)
After planting, water well for best contact between the corm and the soil and to initiate root growth. Then, if after your gladiolus leaves appear, they are puckered or curled, spray or dust with Sevin. There seem to be fewer bothersome insect worries with our glads.
Another tip is that you might plant them at seven-to-ten day intervals for blooms into late fall. Last summer, staking helped my plants last until full bloom. If unable to stake, some experts advise mounding additional soil around the plants when they reach a height of 12 inches.
Their name--gladiolus--indicates a horticultural history tracing back centuries. Those sword- shaped leaves reveal the origin of their nomenclature as in the gladiators of old. Here are dramatic leaves coupled with beautiful blooms in yellow, white, pink, red, purple and even tan. Standing tall in a vase inside, they are veritable orchids on a stem!
Betty A. Crane writes for the Pontototc Master Gardeners. Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.