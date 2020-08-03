QUESTION: What can I do about powdery mildew on my pumpkin plants?
ANSWER: Powdery mildew is one of the most common and easily recognized plant diseases. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most devastating. There are several types of powdery mildew fungi and they all produce similar symptoms. The fungus begins with a few white to grayish, talcom-powderlike spots on the foliage of your plants. Usually, the disease is observed on the upper sides of the leaves, but it can also affect the bottom sides of leaves, young stems, buds, flowers and young fruit. Over time, the infected leaves become distorted, turn yellow with small patches of green and fall prematurely. Powdery mildew can attack many vegetables. I find it is especially devastating to the cucurbits: cucumber, melon, pumpkin, zucchinis.
The best way to deal with fungus of any sort is prevention. Once the disease starts, control is difficult. For starters, look for plants that are resistant to powdery mildew. If resistant plants are unavailable, do not plant in low, cooler, shady locations. A sunny spot (8 hours of sunlight per day) allows the leaves to dry quicker from the morning dew and increases the temperature around the plant.
Once the disease is evident, use the following cultural practices to reduce the disease. First, avoid nitrogen fertilizer. Nitrogen encourages the growth of succulent tissue which is more susceptible to infection. Second, avoid overhead watering because the longer plants are around excess moisture, the more likely it is that they can develop the ailment. Water in the morning rather than evening. Watering at night keeps heavy moisture around the stems and leaves at the worst time possible – when temperatures are cooler. Third, remove infected plants/leaves and prune unaffected plants to help increase air circulation. Do not compost infected plant material as temperatures in your compost will not be hot enough to kill the fungus.
Despite your best efforts, an application of fungicide may still be necessary. Researchers at Cornell University found a nontoxic control for mildew: 1 tablespoon of baking soda plus 2.5 tablespoons of a lightweight horticultural oil (Sunspray) per 1 gallon of water. Researchers at Clemson use 3 tablespoons each of light oil and baking soda per gallon of water. Do not use your dormant oil for this application. It is still experimental so use it at your own risk.
For chemical control on many vegetable crops you can use one of the following active ingredients: myclobutanil, sulfur, propiconazole, thiophanate-methyl, chlorothalonil, horticultural oil, Neem oil, copper-based products, tebuconazole, potassium bicarbonate and Bacillus subtilis. It is too hot to use sulfur now (cannot use if temperatures exceed 90). Also, do not use su lfur within two weeks of any horticultural oil application. Myclobutanil can be found in Spectracide’s Immunox. Reeder’s ordered this for me once and may still have some in stock. If not, Lowe’s has carried Immunox in the past. It is systemic which gives it longer lasting protection. Chlorothalonil is popular these days. Daconil brand contains chlorothalonil and is easy to find. Copper works great, but a word of caution with copper: use sparingly and only if needed. Copper accumulates in the soil causing toxicity to creatures like earthworms. Do not mix copper with other chemicals unless you know it is safe to do so. For example, if you mix copper with Bacilus subtilis, the copper will kill the beneficial bacteria leaving the Bacilus subtilis useless. Using copper in the heat or in prolonged damp conditions may also be problematic.
Good luck in your battle with powdery mildew. You are not alone!
