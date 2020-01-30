Question: Can I direct sow seeds to start a meadow with flowers for pollinators?
Answer: Although a picturesque “meadow” filled with flowers blooming throughout our seasons may appear simple and maintenance free, garden meadows are not as easy as they may look. However, if you are up for it, the results are striking. This spring, I plan to create a small wildflower space and I am beginning now to think about plant and site selection. Think about drainage and soil quality. Get your soil tested so you know what you are dealing with! You may need to sculpt the area and bring in organic matter. Your soil does not need to be too rich but does need to be better than sand or clay. Next, select hardy perennials and self-sowing annuals. Plan to add new plants every year and do not try to do more than you can handle. Weeding will be an issue…be prepared.
Here are some plants to try:
Spring: Clover (crimson is the most striking but not a favorite for bees), Daffodils (these need to be planted in the fall), Bachelor Button (Blue Cornflower), Hyssop (blooms into summer, not showy but the bees love it!), Johnny Jump Up, Sweet Peas, Coreopsis, Verbena bonariensis (blooms through summer);
Summer blooming flowers (many will continue into fall): Poppies (start seeds in cold frame), Queen Anne’s Lace (you can buy seeds for plants that are not aggressive), Larkspur (start seeds in cold frame), Cosmos (lots of colors available), Shasta Daisy, Rudbeckia (Black Eyed Susan), Sunflowers, Mexican Sunflowers (plants are large), Blanket Flower (shorter plant), Poppy Mallows, Mint family plants (Bee Balms, Wild Dagga, Motherwort), Yarrow (can be aggressive!), Spiderwort (can be aggressive), Butterfly Weed (plant lots!)
Summer into Fall Flowers: Salvia, Zinnia (summer too!), Joe Pye Weed (large and loves wet areas), Echinacea (purple or yellow coneflower), Coreopsis, Asters, Cosmos (2nd crop), Sunflowers (2nd crop), Goldenrod (may come in on its own!), Lobelia.
There are many other plants that are recommended for southeast flower meadows that I have yet to try. If any of you are interested in a more comprehensive list of plants recommended for our area or if you need scientific names for plants, please call the extension office.
