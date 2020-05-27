What’s in a word. A rose by any other name…
What are the meanings of the words “cultivar” and “variety” on plant labels? Further, what are hybrid and heirloom plants?
To pursue online along with list of articles from msucares can show a proliferation of pant species terms (that are not interchangeable). Here is a synthesis of findings from some informal research.
To begin a discussion of plant groups, some basic botany from our Master Gardener training can help. We learned that both scientific and common names of plants are used to describe them. And, so that everyone can easily understand us, common names are preferred rather than scientific (botanical or species) names. One word that helps gardeners identify plants like roses is the word “cultivar,” a contraction of two words that means “cultivated variety, often written on plant labels as “cv.”
Often, however, the terms “cultivar” and “variety” are abused by gardeners and horticulturists. Although both are part of the scientific name and refer to some specific characteristics of a plant, otherwise, there is not much similarity. Whereas varieties often occur in nature, and most are true to type (seedlings have some unique characteristics of parent plants), cultivars are not necessarily true to type. That means, briefly, that cultivars are selected and cultivated by humans. Often cultivars are from two plants valued for selective traits, perhaps for more fragrance or to omit thorns, for example. So, simply put, someone uses science to create cultivars.
In our gardens today, cultivars are planted and enjoyed more than varieties. Thus, so much change can lead to mistakes being made in identifying a type of plant species as a variety--when it is actually a cultivar.
To extend the discussion, cultivars cross-pollinated are known as hybrids. This may occur naturally (such as from two summer squash plants left in a garden) or be controlled by pant breeders. For example, in some areas hybrid trees may be grown for quick growth for pulp production. There are myriad old and new hybrid tomatoes (my Granddaddy’s ‘Big Boy’) and annual flowers like geraniums. But, since more time is taken to produce a more desirable variety of vegetables or fruit, these are usually more expensive. And, don’t save the seeds!
In addition to these two terms, we may see the classification “heirloom.” The distinguishable characteristics of heirloom plants are reproducible in offspring. This is a favorite term for varieties from natural selection that are 50 years or older.
Their seeds can be saved because heirloom varieties will “come true from seed” so that we have the same plant as the previous year’s. Notably, a popular heirloom tomato is the Brandywine. Although more flavorful, these heirloom fruits may lack the disease resistance offered by hybrids.
This may be a reason that modern hybrids have usurped the place of heirloom roses in our landscape. For another, hybrid tea roses are repeat bloomers rather than having, for the most part, a single blooming time. The are prolific bloomers of varied colors and varieties with a perfection in their blooms. Their long stems are especially suited as cut flowers from compact bushes requiring much labor to maintain, but better suited to smaller spaces.
During this time of “sheltering in place,” we can again follow Tracy Kramer, a Rosarian from here (now 15 minutes away), who has ordered, planted, and worked her garden of hybrid tea roses. Her online colorful photos for those of us here and “sheltering in place” have mesmerized with their fantastic blooms and intriguing names. Pictured here is Tracy Kramer’s “Marilyn Monroe,” an example of the parentage of Sunset Celebration x St. Patrick bred in 2002 by Tom Carruth. These diminutive bushes (some planted as “bare root” roses) bloom into shapely shrubs. Their long stems will lend themselves to beautiful bouquets.
Do you have a garden with plant varieties..or with plant cultivars? Checking further, there could be hybrids or heirlooms in the mix. Find a world of botany while sheltering in place. Some have.
Do you have a gardening question? Please call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the people of Pontotoc County.