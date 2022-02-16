Now that registration is open for Master Gardener training, I recently asked one of our new Master Gardeners what classes were most valuable to her. That question was answered with, "Entomology." A formidable gardener and landowner, this MG trainee said that she has been able to recognize more signs and symptoms of insect damage. Now, she can stay current with online horticultural information, along with hands-on volunteer work available to Master Gardeners.
For example, the following information connects her timberland (with a growing percentage of ash trees) to some possible insect threats:
Agricultural experts (Self, PhD, etal) with the MSU Extension Service publish that Mississippi landowners and gardeners should be aware of “a tree pest that is one of the most devastating invasive insects ever introduced to North America” (Herms and McCullough 2014). Their research shows that the emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) (EAB) has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in 35 states since its identification in the mid ‘90s. Further, efforts to contain its spread have been unsuccessful as four states bordering Mississippi report infestation.
They ask that landowners and community gardeners watch for signs that this beetle is in the state.
Learning to recognize signs and symptoms of EAB is most important for those in a community working to lessen its potential harm. You might see the signs of woodpeckers, tiny D-shaped exit holes, or see larval galleries (S-shaped, just beneath the bark) in the cambium of ash trees. The girdling effect of these galleries damages the tree and eventually causes death.
As one local gardener recently said, the most distinctive characteristic of EAB is its metallic green color. Its distinguishing characteristic, though, is its bright purple abdomen, visible when the beetle is in flight. If (or when) these pests reach Mississippi, the adults will emerge in March. And, according to research, insecticide treatments for ash trees in municipalities and residential areas are only effective in saving uninfected or minimally infected trees.
Federally funded conservation programs have provided the means for planting ash trees across Mississippi. In MSU Extension Publication #2896, Dr. Self writes that urban planners have planted countless ash trees in city and residential landscapes. Widely planted on alluvial soils for the past 30 years, ash lumber has high economic value, as well.
Gregory’s December 2021 article reminds us that forestry is the third largest agricultural commodity in Mississippi with production value of over a billion dollars. Further research shows that private landowners have the most acreage.
Notably, training for those interested in learning more about maintaining our green spaces is available through MSU Extension Master Gardener classes. If you see signs of the (anticipated) emerald ash borer, please call your local Mississippi Forestry Commission or the Mississippi State University Extension office for help.
(Source: MSU Publication #2896 by Dr. Self, Dr. Willis, and Dr. Layton)
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.