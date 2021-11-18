Question: What are some reminders for fall vegetable gardeners here in North
Mississippi?
Answer: MSU publication #1091 has horticultural information about fall gardens.
Taken care of during the summer, these plots may still have peppers, tomatoes, or okra growing into November. So, before frost takes these plants, continue to fertilize, water, and control pests.
Although cold months are coming, it is still important not to allow grass and weeds to take over.
Pay attention to weather predictions during these days. Protect tender plants from early frost for a yield during the next few weeks. If a severe frost is imminent, you may gather vegetables like tomatoes. Green tomatoes, turning white-before pink, will ripen if stored in a cool place. Wrap them in paper and use as they ripen.
Here, I grew up with grandparents who grew such fall crops as mustard greens and turnips; yet, other crops to plan for next fall are beets, cauliflower, onions, radishes, and carrots. Consider planting Chinese cabbage that are not heat tolerant. Or, how about setting out rutabagas that require a longer cool period to mature?
If you plan to plant small-seeded vegetables like broccoli and cabbage during pre-fall months, place three to five together in the row spacing. Then, thin seedlings to one at each place. If you start seedlings in peat or clay pots, take care to set out the plants without disturbing root systems. Provide water and shade until established. Continue warm-month garden care; insects and diseases may be worse for fall plants than for spring sprouts. Watch for squash bugs that can damage fall squash and pumpkins. Cabbage loopers (worms) feed on the leaves of several fall plants while imported cabbage moths can destroy cool-weather leafy vegetables; control with a biological spray, as needed.
Gardens can remind us of whimsical settings, too. We wonder ...During that rainy year in 1902, possibly Beatrix Potter placed Peter in an English fall garden. And, Mr. McGregor would still have had plenty of work there in November. After a severe freeze, he would have--cleared the debris, stored poles, taken a soil test, and rowed up part of the garden for planting early spring English peas and Irish potatoes.
Watch, listen, and learn from fall gardeners here; they grow, gather, and plan as the seasons come and go.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489- 3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.