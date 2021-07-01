Question: Is it necessary to deadhead flowers like daylililies? How and when are they cut back?
Answer: First off all and lastly, removing those dead blooms is a way to keep pathogens at bay. Yet, the minimum daylily trimming you might do is an annual tidying of spent leaves and stems to keep the ground clean. Preferrably, though, you may prune with shears more often during the summer to keep a neat bed. One notable trait of daylilies is that nomenclature is predictive; each bloom lasts only for a day, soon replaced by another. You can keep them blooming more often by cutting them back.
Removing faded blooms keeps seeds from forming on some plants. It helps to clip away the stem, as well, so that there’s no sign of a flower.
In the fall, the scapes or stems that have blooms can be cut back at the base after the first freeze or, alternately, wait until they release easily with a tug from the ground.
Enjoy these sentinels by planting your own garden of unfailing blooms.
Betty A. Crane writes for the Master Gardeners. Sources: MSU and LSU Extension.
