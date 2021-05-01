QUESTION: Why does my snowball bush have flat flowers rather than the round hydrangea-like blooms?
ANSWER: There are several varieties of “snowball” viburnums and not all varieties create the spherical “snowball” blooms. There is also one “snowball” viburnum that produces both round blooms and a second bloom of lacecap flowers! Because your plant’s first blooms are flat and not round, then it is probably is a Doublefile viburnum (f. tomentosum). As you described, the Doublefile has flat flower clusters that march in line opposite each other on a branch. Although the Doublefile will not have round blooms, it is fertile and can create egg-shaped fruits and viable seed.
The Chinese snowball viburnum (Viburnum macrocephalum) often flowers twice in a year, and the second flowering produces flowers in a classic “lacecap” appearance. The blooms from its first flowering are huge (4 – 8 inch), round white flowers, borne on the ends of branches, in April/May. Many people confuse the Chinese snowball with hydrangea, but it blooms much earlier than hydrangeas.
Other varieties that you may find are:
Japanese snowball bush (f. plicatum) has small (2 – 3 inch), round white, non-fragrant showy flowers, borne two-ranked along the branches. The Japanese bush flowers in April or May, a bit later than the Doublefile, with no subsequent fruit.
European snowball viburnum is either Viburnum opulus ‘Sterile’ or ‘Roseum.’ Both have medium-sized (3 – 5 inch) blooms, borne at the ends of branches, and the leaves have three major lobes, much like a maple. It blooms April/May, and the flowers are followed by attractive red cranberry-like fruit in autumn.
Fragrant snowball viburnum is Viburnum x carlcephalum. It has pink-white flowers which are very fragrant. It is not the same as Korean spice viburnum, Viburnum carlseii, also very fragrant.
Enjoy the lacecap blooms and maybe add another viburnum to your collection with a different type of bloom. Have a happy week in your yard and garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.