Question: This week, a question concerning fruit tree disease management came in from our Amish community after farmers noticed apples falling from the trees before ripening and brown, sunken lesions on most of the remaining fruit.
Answer: These are the symptoms of bitter rot disease. Bitter rot is the most prominent summer fruit rot disease in our area. In severe cases, losses can approach 100% in just a few days. Bitter rot on apple and pear fruit is caused by the pathogenic fungi Colletrotrichum gloeosporioides and C. acutatum. The optimal conditions for the disease to develop are rainfall, relative humidity over 80% and a temperature of 80°F to 90°F. Not only do our conditions favor this fungus, bitter rot fungus is one of the few organisms that can penetrate the unbroken skin of the apple or pear.
As the farmers noted, bitter rot causes light- to dark-brown circular spots on the fruit. In advanced stages, these spots often show concentric rings of small cushion-shaped objects. If the moisture is high, masses of pink spores occur on each little cushion. Often there will be more than one spot, and by growing and joining together, the entire fruit will rot. Some of the fruit will mummify and cling to the limb all winter, while others fall to the ground. Infected fruit is susceptible to decay even after harvest on fruit that show no symptoms in the field.
There are no varieties with complete resistance to bitter rot, but some are better than others if this disease is a major concern. For example, Winesap is moderately resistant while Arkansas Black and Granny Smith are highly susceptible. Definitely choose varieties that are well suited to our area (see MSU Extension Publication 966 Fruit and Nut Recommendations for Mississippi) and apply fertilizers in accordance with soil test results to keep your trees healthy.
To combat this fungus, use integrated management practices. Start with good sanitation. Because the mummified fruits and infected stems and leaves can cause infection the next year, remove any remaining fruit and prune all dead and diseased branches. Rake out or at least chop up all fallen twigs and leaves. Once dormant, prune trees properly to let light and sprays reach all parts of the tree next year. MSU recommends pruning to a central leader. It is also acceptable to prune apple trees in a bowl shape to keep the center open. This pruning style will take greater maintenance and can cause stress to the grafting sight, so use it with caution. MSU publications are available with pruning diagrams.
When the spore penetrates the skin, the infection will then go dormant (quiescent phase) for a period of time. During this time, the spore does not grow and is not susceptible to fungicides. Consequently, fungicides must be applied before the spore's initial infection. Maturity of the fruit, temperature, humidity, and presence of disease are factors that determine when the quiescent period ends and the disease symptoms manifest. By the time you see symptoms, it is too late for disease control. So, fungicide applications targeting bitter rot should start at fruit set. For the rest of the summer in orchards with a history of the disease, fungicides to manage bitter rot should be applied when prolonged warm, wet weather is predicted, particularly as fruit matures and definitely before a rain. Captan (2-3 lb/A) is still the best bet for managing bitter rot. During frequent rain events, Captan will eventually wash off and should be reapplied. If growers obtain a pesticide permit, other fungicides can be mixed with Captan for more control such as: Aprovia, Omega, Flint, Luna Sensation and Merivon.
For copies of MSU publications, ask extension agent James Shannon in our local extension office. Good luck and enjoy our beautiful fall weather in your garden this week!
JULIA MCDOWELL, Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911. Would you like to learn and become a Master Gardener? Information is available now from MSU Extension.
