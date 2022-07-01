Question: How can I help this gardenia bush survive this heat with gray-black splotches on the leaves?
Answer: It may help to know some context for the gardenia in your landscape. The evergreen Gardenia jasminoides (Cape jasmine) originated in the more tropical climes of Asia, the Pacific islands, Australia, and Africa. General background reveals that one or more varieties (of over 140) came to the Southeastern United States in the late 1700s. Carl Linnaeus, "father of modern taxonomy" named the plant for Alexander Garden, Scottish-American naturalist. These sun-loving plants, with a reputation for being somewhat finicky, grow best with an eastern exposure and some afternoon shade. Once established, they can be plants that grow without too much care.
The older varieties have foliage up to four inches long, with the shrub growing six feet tall and that wide. Outside, some gardeners use them to create a focal specimen in landscapes; those who prefer a smaller plant for potting may choose a Gardenia Radicans or a green-white leafed Radicans Variegata.
Gardenias thrive with lower soil pH, so use fertilizers for acid-loving plants (applied in March and toward the end of May to replenish nutrients for blooming). To create the planting bed for gardenia success, prepare with plenty of organic matter or compost. (See Dr. Gary Bachman's January 14, 2022, article about mulching.) Raised beds for these plants assure better drainage. After planting in a well-prepared bed, water well to settle. And, since the roots don't like to be disturbed, don't cultivate around them, once established. Finally, for a desired shape in the landscape, prune after flowering (Bachman, 2012).
Norman Winter, horticulturist, wrote about his relished move to Mississippi over 20 years ago. Now, he could grow acid-loving plants like azaleas, camellias, dogwoods, and gardenias. Who wouldn't look forward to the intoxicating fragrance of such gardenia varieties as August Beauty and Mystery?
But, Norman Winter writes of some worries for growers of gardenias--
Whiteflies favor them. What can we do about the result--gray, hot-weather, sooty mold?
That black powdery coating can develop on gardenia leaves and twigs and land on plants or anything else growing or located beneath. This may become a black layer that can flake or peel away leaving splotches or healthy-looking green areas (MSU Publication IS1938).
Several fungi or molds can cause this, with one commonality: they all grow in a sugar or honeydew layer deposited by insects. Solving the insect problem, then, may answer your problem. Fungi indirectly menaces the gardenia's beauty, maybe shading out light, resulting in a yellow, stunted plant. Unattended, insect damage can cause enough honeydew damage to kill "as fungi spread to other plants by water-splashed spores and hyphal fragments, and by air-borne spores (IS1398)."
What process leads to that black layer on leaves and stems? Aphids, soft scales and white flies eat plant sap, rich in excess sugar, so that they have to expel it. Once rid of it, honeydew remains. There are methods to help. Several insecticides or combinations are available depending "upon the insect, the host plant, and any safety considerations." (For identifying insects and insecticides see Extension Publication 2369 "Insect Pests of Perennial Plants in the Home Landscape.")
One best method for removal is to soak affected plants in a water and detergent mixture of one tablespoon of household liquid detergent per gallon of water. Spray the gardenia. Wait 15 minutes; wash the solution off with a strong stream of water. You may have to repeat several times for a few weeks. Usually, after insects are controlled, the mold will finally dry and flake off or age during the winter, flaking off in early spring.
Having taken care of those pesky insect worries, there's plenty of storied evidence about Norman Winter's "bring-you-to-your-knees" fragrance--
Soon after the gardenia arrived here in the 1700s, blooms were snapped up and onto men's haberdashery. Frenchmen probably wore (maybe still wear) gardenias in boutonnieres as part of their formal attire. Gardenias in their buttonholes, upper-class men in New York City sat in the theaters during the 1870's, as Edith Wharton told of life in The Age of Innocence.
Permeating the air with sweet-smelling, white blooms, those olden gardenias can remind us of purity and joy. Some here today can probably tell stories of the gardenia that intoxicated the summertime of youth...Miss Ione Sudduth had one beside the lawn where we played croquet...Papa's huge gardenia welcomed us to return to their front porch at night to listen. (Alex Haley, at the Lee County Library years ago, told of those front porches as places to inspire writing.) And, now, years later, we return to enter through the heady air and another swinging gate.
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.