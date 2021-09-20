Flall wildflowers

Add these native wildflowers to your beds to make late pollinators happy.

Question: What native flowers can I add to my garden for fall color?

Answer: Fall can be a time of dearth for some of our pollinators, which means

there are fewer flowering plants available this time of the year to produce pollen

and nectar. As James Shannon, our local Extension Agent, reported in his

article last week, goldenrod works like a dream in the fall! Adding goldenrod to

the back of a perennial bed will add height, color and pollinators to your garden

just when you need it.

Although not as ubiquitous as goldenrod, other plants are now blooming

as well. One of our new master gardeners noticed ironweed (Vernonia gigantea)

growing along the roadside on Highway 15 just south of the Hwy 15 and Hwy

41 intersection. Ironweed is a native perennial wildflower in the aster family. It

may grow 5 to 8 feet tall with deep purple flowers that appear in clusters from

mid-summer to mid-fall on strong stems. This low maintenance wildflower

naturalizes easily and is adaptable to garden conditions. If a shorter plant is

desired, just prune it back in the spring to about 2 feet.

Another great native blooming this time of year is boneset (Eupatorium

perfoliatum). Boneset is a large herbaceous, clump-forming perennial with

small white flowers. Boneset typically forms vegetative colonies. The plant

grows well in average, medium to wet soils with a consistent water source. It

prefers full sun or part shade and tolerates both sandy and clay soils.

Partridge Pea’s (Chamaecrista fasciculata) bright yellow flowers make it

highly visible on our roadsides this time of year and is another popular choice

for use in gardens with native plants. Partridge Pea can grow in sandy soils, sun

or shade. And did you know…it is a major food source for bobwhite quail,

mallards and grassland birds; and the common sulfur butterfly lays its eggs on

the leaves.

For our nighttime and early morning pollinators, evening primrose is in

bloom. An upright biennial (flowers the second year) in the Onagraceae family,

this plant naturalizes easily and works well planted along boarders or makes an

excellent addition to a wildflower, cottage, or herb garden. Flowers open at

dusk and close again in the morning when hit by sun, hence the common name

of evening primrose.

Another fall bloomer is Brazilian vervain (Verbena incompta). This one

is not recommended for your garden as it can be aggressive. It is a rapidly

growing, clumb-forming exotic perennial herb. The 3-6 foot tall stems are

rough and square. The flowers are small, purple to lavender and not very showy.

Have a happy week in your Garden! Do you have a gardening

question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to

leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners

are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the

citizens of Pontotoc County.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Join the Master Gardeners next Tuesday,

September 28th at 6:00 PM for a free, open to the public, session on “How to

Prune Like a Pro” by the award-winning Jeff McManus, Landscape Director for

the University of Mississippi. Bring a lawn chair and meet us at the Pontotoc

Gateway Pavilion!

regina.butler@djournal.com

