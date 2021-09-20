Question: What native flowers can I add to my garden for fall color?
Answer: Fall can be a time of dearth for some of our pollinators, which means
there are fewer flowering plants available this time of the year to produce pollen
and nectar. As James Shannon, our local Extension Agent, reported in his
article last week, goldenrod works like a dream in the fall! Adding goldenrod to
the back of a perennial bed will add height, color and pollinators to your garden
just when you need it.
Although not as ubiquitous as goldenrod, other plants are now blooming
as well. One of our new master gardeners noticed ironweed (Vernonia gigantea)
growing along the roadside on Highway 15 just south of the Hwy 15 and Hwy
41 intersection. Ironweed is a native perennial wildflower in the aster family. It
may grow 5 to 8 feet tall with deep purple flowers that appear in clusters from
mid-summer to mid-fall on strong stems. This low maintenance wildflower
naturalizes easily and is adaptable to garden conditions. If a shorter plant is
desired, just prune it back in the spring to about 2 feet.
Another great native blooming this time of year is boneset (Eupatorium
perfoliatum). Boneset is a large herbaceous, clump-forming perennial with
small white flowers. Boneset typically forms vegetative colonies. The plant
grows well in average, medium to wet soils with a consistent water source. It
prefers full sun or part shade and tolerates both sandy and clay soils.
Partridge Pea’s (Chamaecrista fasciculata) bright yellow flowers make it
highly visible on our roadsides this time of year and is another popular choice
for use in gardens with native plants. Partridge Pea can grow in sandy soils, sun
or shade. And did you know…it is a major food source for bobwhite quail,
mallards and grassland birds; and the common sulfur butterfly lays its eggs on
the leaves.
For our nighttime and early morning pollinators, evening primrose is in
bloom. An upright biennial (flowers the second year) in the Onagraceae family,
this plant naturalizes easily and works well planted along boarders or makes an
excellent addition to a wildflower, cottage, or herb garden. Flowers open at
dusk and close again in the morning when hit by sun, hence the common name
of evening primrose.
Another fall bloomer is Brazilian vervain (Verbena incompta). This one
is not recommended for your garden as it can be aggressive. It is a rapidly
growing, clumb-forming exotic perennial herb. The 3-6 foot tall stems are
rough and square. The flowers are small, purple to lavender and not very showy.
Have a happy week in your Garden! Do you have a gardening
question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to
leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners
are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the
citizens of Pontotoc County.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Join the Master Gardeners next Tuesday,
September 28th at 6:00 PM for a free, open to the public, session on “How to
Prune Like a Pro” by the award-winning Jeff McManus, Landscape Director for
the University of Mississippi. Bring a lawn chair and meet us at the Pontotoc
Gateway Pavilion!