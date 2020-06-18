The following is a Master Gardener interview with a student gardener whose memories include the names of flowers, bee keeping, a butterfly garden, and a place for quiet respite:
Horticulture in a school curriculum? What might we learn from a rising fifth grader’s talk about her kindergarten through fourth grade years related to a school garden curriculum?
* What is your earliest memory of a garden at your school?
“Put on your boots. We’re going to the farm,” our teacher said. We [kindergarteners] walked for five or ten minutes toward the garden near the school gates.
* What plants do you remember there?
We picked lettuce, cabbage, carrots. (This helped mark the spring growing season and showed some of the process of harvesting before food arrived on their tables.)
* And, what flowers do you remember?
In the first or second grade, we raised butterflies. In our butterfly garden we grew flowers for butterflies to come. There were all colors. Hydrangeas in blue and light pink. Tulips. Poppies, red-orange.
This conversation connected her hydrangeas to my great-aunt Berta Malone Simms’s garden story. She had a blue hydrangea bush near her back porch. To my child ears she sounded like a magician as she told of how she could change her blue hydrangea blooms to pink. She said that she could drop nails into the soil around it. Could this be a project for some junior Master Gardeners?
* Abby Crane related her memory of the changes to the school “farm” before the quarantine. We’ve just had renovations to our garden. There is a medium-sized shed to replace the small, old one. We can see ten to fifteen garden beds through the gate. Following the pathway, we come to a new, huge greenhouse. From the two lookout towers, we can see the entire place. There’s a rock area with bees. These are better than the previous setting where harmful bugs got into the hives. It was not good.
Now, there is concrete there and colorful tiles. In the center is a compass. A hay circle for sitting and talking, perhaps after a cross-country practice run, has helped some older students. The water fountain splashes nearby, along with a sprinkler system refreshing plants within their restful place.
* What vegetables do you tend now in those beds that you mentioned?
Spinach, lettuce that we picked…cabbage is not raised as much, carrots, turnips--and there are pumpkins growing for the fall.
It sounds like vines are holding their own, waiting for the future “farmers” who’ll pull their boots on as she has since age two-and-a-half… to go to the “farm” at school.
We hope to have our Junior Master Gardeners working even more with plants at our schools in Pontotoc County. There’s so much more in the curriculum to come!