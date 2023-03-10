Question: Why are so many jonquils along roadways... and for how long will they bloom?
Questions about jonquils and daffodils are abroad in early March each year. Narcissus fits as a botanical name for jonquils and daffodils, easy-care bloomers. In the past, busy home gardeners knew to value these sunny blooms, largely self-sustaining!
Yellow splotches, unearthed from old home places, have greeted passersby from roadsides. (Neither deer nor rodents eat them.) Some of the earliest bloomers include Lent Lily, Accent, Barrett Browning, and the earliest of them all--Tete-a-tete (with a smaller yellow bloom). We can google each species to identify blooms seen in driving through this area. Some will appear later this spring (although one gardener has said that they all seem to be blooming now): some main-season bloomers--Ice Follies, Bell Song; one main-to-late-season bloomer--Tahiti; a few late-season bloomers--Thalia, Golden Dawn, and Hawera.
If redistributing bulbs later this year or setting out blooming narcissus from nurseries, remember to choose high-branching trees, borders, or insert them among ground-cover plantings. (If buying bulbs in the fall, "Plant them at Thanksgiving," said Steve Bender in Southern Living.) Although they take partial shade, they like (and will face) full sun. Loamy, fertile, well-draining soil with a pH range of 6.0 to 6.5 is best. ( Dr. Lisa Lucius wrote of soil enrichment, "Vermicomposting," in last week's paper.) Choose large, firm bulbs with a papery covering.
What about the old species that we heard of growing up? Twelve divisions of narcissus include heirlooms. Three of them fascinate with old-time names recalled by gardeners from childhood: N. 'Butter and Eggs' ('Golden Phoenix,' 'Aurantius Plenus'). Double yellow flowers open in softer colors. N. pseudonarcissus. Lent lily. In cultivation since 1200 A.D., it is one of the oldest, having a long yellow cup and twisted yellow perianth segments, swept forward to give blossoms a dog-eared look. N. bulbocodium. Hoop Petticoat Daffodil. Small, upward-facing flowers are mostly trumpet, with narrow, pointed perianth segments in deep and pale yellow. Spread by seed, these make a good choice for naturalizing.
Yellowing jonquil stems and leaves should not be removed right away. As repeated to a past family mower, late spring, "Leave the jonquils." Those brown leaves had to stay dormant for a few weeks longer so that blooms would follow the next season.
Need to move some bulbs? If dividing plants for more blooms, dig clumps just after foliage withers. That makes it easier to find bulbs. Then, separate and replant in just-amended soil.
Seeing bright yellow daffodils in isolated places hints again that these plants "go it alone." But, like other plants, they can benefit from special bulb fertilizers such as one with a 10-10-20 formula with controlled-release nitrogen. Mix fertilizer into the soil and in following years sprinkle over the bed each fall, following directions, scratching or watering it in.
How can pests be a problem to practically independent plants? Sometimes an adult narcissus bulb fly that resembles a small bee lays eggs that hatch grubs to eat into bulbs. Check for soft bulbs that may be compromised. Destroy ruined ones. Plant firm, healthy bulbs about twice as deep as they are tall--5 to 6 inches deep for larger ones and 3 to 5 inches for smaller (Winter, MSU)--to help prevent infestation.
Jonquils grow across lawns and, later, into the wild. Stop to gather a variety and try to identify each species. Once brought inside, maybe place stems of white and golden blooms into separate vases; just-cut stems cause other cut flowers to wilt.
From One Writer's Garden (Hamilton and Brown), "Welty loved 'Silver Bells' daffodils, the nodding, gray-white kind with the square cup that a family friend brings to the funeral..." They write further that these bulbs have been shared in typical pass-along tradition [from centuries earlier]. Another Welty favorite was the fragrant, clustered narcissus 'Avalanche' that she gave her own affectionate name.
Grandmothers brought flowers inside to clear bowls on wooden tables...They sent us to gather stems from golden borders...now broadcast across the roadways.
Betty Crane is a volunteer with the MSU Master Gardener program. For questions, visit or call the Extension office at 489-3911.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.