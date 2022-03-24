Question: What else can we work toward in March, as advised in the MSU Gardening Calendar?
Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson lists plants with whimsical names that may create a poem in each of us. In March, plant cold-weather annuals like Sweet William, English daisies, pansies and calendulas. Sow seeds of Johnny jump-ups, sweet peas, larkspur, and forget-me-nots...consider the bright yields within a few short weeks. Just the names of those can inspire a walk through a plant nursery or along our own garden paths. (Maybe you've already started on your own row of asparagus...)
There's work to be done. It's time to divide mondo grass, liriope, cannas, chrysanthemums, coreopsis and phlox. To further rearrange those beds, move any shrubs by taking large root balls to save root systems.
Fertilize according to soil test results or use a slow-release fertilizer. Apply lime to peonies, clematis, and boxwoods while you top-dress azaleas and camellias with acid-loving fertilizer. (Little time to fertilize azaleas due to a busy schedule? Then, you may have to forfeit your blooms around Easter time.) Remember to water, too.
Apply pre-emergent (efficiency now) to turf to prevent Mississippi's crabgrass and other summer weeds. Mulch your beds--one inch in established beds and three inches in new ones.
Back inside, you may start seeds for tomatoes, bell peppers, hot peppers, and eggplant to set out within six weeks or so. Remember to set out herbs like thyme, lemon balm, oregano, chives, sage and winter savory close to your kitchen window; they will remind you to perfect a pizza with fresh basil or oregano once again. As children, we saw Julia Child on her cooking show throw herbs along a cabinet, readying for a later coq au vin (reimagining our own with red dirt and green leaves).
This morning, along a front walk, I wondered about new rose leaves with potential black spot disease; these will need to be sprayed weekly once leaves are fully emerged. A soil-drench disease control product can be used after leaves are fully developed, according to Dr. Wilson. The knock-out roses can be less worrisome for pruning so go ahead and prune those. That heirloom rose can be pruned now, as well. Follow up by removing dead and weak canes; properly dispose of clippings. Prune altheas and crape myrtles for size and shape. English ivy may be cut back hard for revitalization. Trim mondo grass and liriope to four-to-six inches tall, and gather those faded camellia blooms to prevent blight.
A voice from the past accompanies the dead-heading of daffodils. "Don't cut that foliage until it turns brown and dies," said my early garden figure, calling out over Daddy's mower--Those were some "spring's-bustin'-out-all-over" days.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.