Question: How can I improve an impacted, shaded area where thorough watering has barely revived the grass?
Answer: Studies show that excess water can be as detrimental as too little water. With compacted soil, water drains slowly resulting in smaller root mass and shallow root growth. Smaller, stressed root systems mean that the grass can't take in the water and nutrients for best growth and appearance ("Soil Compaction," 2009). How does this happen? Reduced pore space between soil particles means that oxygen, water, and nutrients have difficulty moving into soil where turf roots could utilize them. Nor can carbon dioxide escape from the soil. Increased compaction means shallow roots and a thinning turf canopy; the soil can't support a lawn.
A physical process to counter compacting is "aerification" that opens the soil at depths of two to ten inches, with aerifying equipment from rental businesses. Several hollow tubes make 1/2 inch openings into the soil for oxygen, water and nutrients to move easily into the soil. As roots push soil particles around, compaction is relieved (SC, 2009). In the past, it seemed that tillers worked to prep soil but seem to be recommended for once-per-season use. A smaller area? The tines of a garden fork can help some.
What else can help grow healthy grasses in the shade? Not only aerification and proper watering, but proper fertilization and mowing will help keep shaded grass healthy. (See "Soil Compaction" 2009 for how to figure.) Nitrogen is the most important nutrient for turfgrasses to promote color, density, recuperative ability, and plant health; yet, it must be applied at adequate rates. Avoid applying a program recommended for full sunlight to shaded grasses. If done, plants grow taller to outcompete the shade source; rapid vertical growth will result in less energy for root growth. Then, when mowed, those excessive shoots removed will further stress the plant (P#1322).
Once turf is established, cut at higher heights for shaded turf to improve sunlight-capturing ability. Regardless of the species, mowing should follow the one-third rule. Never remove more than a third of the total height at a single mowing (Wells, 2013). When the one-third rule is followed, leaf clippings fall into the canopy and decompose quickly. The converse is true of irregular, improper mowing with excess clippings collecting on the turf canopy to shade turf below and increase disease and insects there.
Consider new turf as an option. Choosing grass involves calculating the amount of sunlight, temperature extremes, maintenance time allotted to the lawn. Warm-season grasses in North Mississippi are native to tropic and subtropic Africa, South America, or Asia. Some warm-season grasses include St. Augustine, centipede grass, zoysia, carpet grass, and bahia that grow actively in spring, summer, and fall but are dormant in winter temperatures.
Yet another answer for shaded areas of a lawn could be a shade garden. To begin, Robert Brzuszek, Assistant Extension Professor, suggests a permeable weed fabric to reduce unwanted vegetation. Then, add at least two inches of pine straw, bark, or wood chips on top of the weed fabric to moderate moisture. To plant, just move mulch and slice fabric in an "x" fashion six inches long. Fold in edges to dig the planting hole. Consider vines that will cover larger areas while clumped plants like liriope or monkey grass can be planted closer together to more quickly cover the zone (Wells, 2013).
A few shade plants bloom continuously through the seasons. Impatiens and begonias provide extended summer color, but require frequent irrigation, competing for moisture from tree roots. Drought tolerant shade annuals, perennials and shrubs are more successful and with lower maintenance. Find plants that exhibit other design elements like texture, form and foliage color for outstanding landscapes. Choose contrasting or complimentary plants for shape, leaf size, and texture. Some to consider are ajuga, variegated hydrangea, or caladiums. For leaf sizes and textures find mahonia, fatshedera, fatsia, oakleaf hydrangea, and dwarf palmetto. Why not transplant ferns growing in the woods nearby? Don't forget groundcovers and perennials for variety and seasonal contrast.
From an MSU list (Brzuszek) these are some favorites: plants--elephant ear, hosta, perennials; groundcovers--mondo grass, ferns (autumn, holly and royal), cardomon, and wild ginger; shrubs--wild mountain hydrangea, red buckeye (maybe from the woods nearby), and camellia.
What might some have learned from observing past turf gardeners? One made a plan for sun-starved turfgrass; one planned for year-long green on a front lawn in the suburbs. We noticed our aunt's St. Augustine grass, the most tolerant of canopy. She diligently monitored her shaded dark-green carpet, streetside. Another uncle broadcast rye seeds for cool-season grass--a temporary winter lawn on South Holmes Street. There, one past January, two bare red dogwoods bordered the greenest lawn on our sepia street.
If you're like past gardening mentors, you can sow rye seed--and mow the greenest winter carpet on a frigid city street. Or, monitor the dense St. Augustine carpet on the small front lawn of a small-town street. Dark-leafed borders of tropical pink camellia no longer bloom there in August shades. But, they can continue to thrive here.
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911. Would you like to learn and become a Master Gardener? The next Master Gardener training begins August 15. Information is available now from MSU Extension.
