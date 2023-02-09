Question: How can I plan to improve the soil in beds and garden plots at my house?
Outside during a warm, January day, and digging in her well-drained bed, one gardener wondered about further improvements to the loose, dark soil.
Clay or sand can be improved for nutrients and best drainage for this year’s April plant roots. One way is to add organic matter to clay, making soil easier to work; it improves fertility in sandy soil, too, adding water-holding capacity. Unless overused, fertilizers that include manures, can amend as part of composting. How to know the amounts needed? Now, gardeners can test soil at least every couple of years to adjust nutrients as necessary. (The Pontotoc Extension office has information available about taking soil samples.)
Using recommendations from soil tests, here are a few possibilities: gardeners may add lime in the fall at the advised rate, as necessary. Disc or rake the soil at regular intervals to delay any weeds and to break clods. Especially with clay, pull dirt into raised garden rows, 10 to 12 inches across the tops with gently sloping sides for surface drainage (MSU Extension “Soils”).
Years ago we learned of some Lee County Master Gardeners who raised and shared earthworms to enrich their soil. The University of New Hampshire cites studies of earthworms burrowing into soil, thus naturally improving water infiltration and soil aeration. It is possible, though, to have healthy soil without earthworms if we have amended. "They will show up on their own" (UNH).
Again, take care. Earthworms can damage natural ecosystems, according to New Hampshire studies. A Felder Rushing article about beneficial earthworms ended with caution, too, that "the big worms in my part of the world are forest-destroying invasive species." But, he sees great value in using earthworms to create rich soil from any dirt.
He adds that bait is handy when it's time to hang out the "Gone fishing" sign. (It’s a reminder of those earthworms for bass, crappie, and bream in a granddaddy's cache of tricks on a summer fishing day.)
Felder Rushing keeps "red wrigglers" in a box inside where "they turn old newspapers and scraps into black gold." He loves the Latin name of the green worm (Allobophors chlorotica) with great tunnel-digging abilities that, when growing up, he and friends prized as "stink bait" to catch catfish. Rushing finds the "night crawlers" to be most beneficial as depositing "plant-ready nutrients...between soil layers," thus aerating and draining clay beds. His spread of leaf-litter over the clay along with a dusting of nitrogen-/protein-rich cottonseed meal has created the richest soil with minimum effort.
February might be a best time to plan further soil enhancements.