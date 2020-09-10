What fall gardening work will yield best results in the spring?
Having a plan can help prepare you for best fall vegetables and later blooms when the weather warms again. The Mississippi State University Extension office offers the following suggestions for September:
1. Find fall vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, and radishes to plant after amending soil in raised beds or other garden plots. (Take note that more attention is often necessary to eliminate insects in fall gardens.)
2. In about three weeks, you may apply pre-emergence herbicide to your lawn to counter weeds.
3. Check house plants for repotting needs. Prune dead foliage and fertilize. Extension pamphlet 1012 can help with caring for houseplants. Further, Pamphlet P3409 gives a basic soil mix for containers over six inches. Besides water for mixing, it contains 15 gallons of fine pine bark, 5 gallons of peat-based potting soil, 3 cups of controlled-released fertilizer, and 1 ½ cups of dolomitic lime…After mixing and putting in plants, you may apply a top dressing of fertilizer and add more water.
Journal. Write specific gardening notes…
Plan. Don’t forget to plan for bulbs. Stored in a refrigerator are tulip bulbs that my granddaughter brought from Holland. We can plant these in a couple of months.
Travel and observe. There are gardens outside our doors. Creating color, some French gardeners fed large overflowing pots of flowers among all the antiquated buildings. Those drew our attention as we walked to tables along sidewalks at the end of the day. And, the typical bowl of French onion soup came from root vegetables in a nearby garden.
Read. Ever notice gardeners in your reading?
My cousin shared a letter from a World War II soldier who wrote home about his walk through the French countryside following the war. He noted the flowers growing in a small village where a woman waved from a doorway…her window box overflowed with bright red geraniums.
There’s a plan, some work, and imagination required wherever gardens grow.