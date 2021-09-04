Question: Do you know an eco-friendly alternative to the plastic pots used for potted plants in my landscape?
Answer: One answer comes from our Master Gardener group who met on Tuesday to hear about our upcoming state Master Gardener Conference, sponsored this year by the Tupelo MGs. (Note: Registration is now open for the fall MG training andsessions begin on October 1.) Following our session, we created papercrete pots that might exponentially expand our potting potential and in a way that is earth-friendly!
Julia McDowell, president, had help from the Pontotoc Progress staff in gathering newspapers for these pots for our fall plants. Creating a shade with awnings for the work made the process more tolerable in our August heat. Around the work site some had set up the makings for the papercrete mixture. Varied recipes for this are online for those interested in making their own pots. A basic ratio is three parts paper pulp and two parts portland cement for every one part perlite.
One gardener mixed the torn newspapers with water (enough to cover the paper) using a handheld drill with a paint-mixer attachment. A bag of portland cement, cut open, provided the next ingredient for our gray, soupy goop. Finally, a bag of perlite, white airy grains dipped into our mystery slush, completed the potion.
Some of us put on the latex gloves provided to mix and smash our conglomeration into (or onto) oil-sprayed pots, brought from home, that served as molds. (Plastic bags provided for working with pots on the table escaped one worker's notice; extra spray oil helped rescue this oversight.)
There is a drying time required for these; some are about an inch thick (and made with nice conversations from the potters). Finally, we now have a stash of homemade pots waiting in the sun for us to test for durability.
Hopefully, we can just bring in the fall plants! And, thank you to all who helped make our papercrete pots possible!
