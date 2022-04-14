Question: Question: What can we learn about the boxwood and other horticultural history connected to Lochinvar and to Pontotoc?
Answer: It’s spring again, and another opportunity for Master Gardener volunteers to learn about plants, especially the boxwood used formally by so many gardeners during the 1800s. We want to reacquaint ourselves with its history here in Pontotoc.
With permission from Lochinvar legatees, this volunteer observed there to research older plants in our area.
I approached the porch--and the dusty odor of boxwood from the 1800s.
There was a tenuous walk along the old brick path accompanied by that ancient, earthy smell-- to the double front doors. Along the way, varied sizes of shrubs, some beaten into the smallest size by the F4 tornado 21 years ago, passed by. The air welcomed, as from bare, age-old roots--tilling time.
Looking around, I wondered about the caretakers of these English boxwood (buxus sempervirens), known to tend toward blight. Were there other gardeners since Dr. Forrest Tutor’s purchase of the place in 1966? Noted again is his continual, years-long restoration of this place; he has been the principal caretaker and horticulturist here. Passionate about keeping this historical landscape thriving, he once spoke with a local gardener about fertilizing the boxwood and followed the proffered advice. Later, he discussed the box again and learned to take more of a "hands-off approach" from Mrs. Snow at Old Waverly mansion in West Point. Then, through the years, he made sure to prune any yellowing branches.
Today, wondering about the possibility of boxwood in the Lochinvar cemetery, we discovered that none had grown there. There is, though, a large white oak (Quercus alba) still in reverie inside the plot. (And, according to Rogers at MSU Extension, that tree would’ve been slow-growing for up to 120+ years.) Found earlier near the tree was the remnant of an iron fence, since restored, along with evidence of three graves with two broken gravestones nearby. Maybe the Gordons left this white oak, its wood valuable for building, to grow some comfort as a shade there.
Finally, at Lochinvar, perusing a fact sheet about early plants in Mississippi (Brzuszek, Landscape Architecture, MSU), there is a list of trees for gardens from the 1800s. Notably, there is one missing—the cedar. Anecdotal evidence from years ago reminds me that our grandfather, often sharing history, said that there were not many cedars covering the land until after the Tupelo tornado in 1936. Cedars were located, for the most part, as borders to walkways at old homes like Oxford's Rowan Oak and Pontotoc's Lochinvar. Today, close to the house, there's dark green among newly minted chartreuse leaves. There are the cedars--prolific, stately, outlasting years of spring storms--dark dots along the landscape at the side entrance. High winds scattered those seeds near the entry gate, the side door, and across the surrounding countryside, willy nilly.
One may wonder if English boxwood helped create gardens at Lochinvar, as in England and France during the early 1800s. On either side of the house out back, there are remaining brick borders of two square areas where boxwood grew. These identical garden enclosures laid out a formal setting for paths to two outbuildings labeled—“His” and “Hers.”
And, over a hundred years later, some recall a rose garden that kept a former owner, Mrs. Fontaine, daily busy.
Finally, did Robert Gordon bring the boxwood in from England or Scotland around 1836 when he planned the grounds for the house? Of that, we can't be sure. It has been said that the land cleared here on the “highest part of this Pontotoc Ridge" meant the best location for building a house and gardens. And, all of those original trees would have meant lumber to build a stronger house at Lochinvar.
From the brick steps at a side entry and eye-level with those original boards, there were moments to reflect. In a groove between planks, a small web moved back and forth. The branches of cedars across the way swept another rained-out sky.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension Office or call 662-489-3911. (See MSU publication #3589 for pruning advice.)