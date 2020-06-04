Question: What hedge would you recommend to plant near an elevated deck to create a natural barrier?
Answer: In general, hedges fall into two broad categories based on mature height. Shorter hedges are used in formal gardening as edging to create knot gardens or to line pathways and to border gardens. Taller hedges are what you need to create a living “wall” by your deck.
If you are new to hedges, I suggest trying a boxwood. Boxwood hedges are ubiquitous for good reason. They are are so easy to care for, they are long lived, they tolerate full sun, part shade and even deep shade and deer will leave it alone! Boxwood shrubs are very malleable. You can grow together as a hedge or individually as geometric accents.
PLANTING: To grow as a hedge, space your plants so that the branching will touch in 2 to 3 years. As a general rule, leave a container’s width in between each hedge. Dig your hole no deeper than the container and a bit wider. The top of the root ball should be slightly higher than the surrounding ground when planted.
As Ms. Beulah Lee reminds me, water the hole before placing the shrub. Water consistently (at least weekly) until roots grow into your native soil. If you are planting a long hedge row, drip tubes down the row with 12” spacing between emitters works well. A fertilizer product with the formula 16-4-8 is recommended a couple of times per year, spring and late summer.
PRUNING: When building density and form, the early prunings are the most important. Encourage lower branching and density, then allow the plant to grow taller and thicker. Successive years will be easier, an annual pruning may be all you will need once your hedge reaches a desired shape. One mistake many of us make is to prune the bottom half of the shrub more narrowly than the top.
Instead, the shrub or hedge should be slightly thicker or wider toward the bottom. Think about how the sun hits the hedge...the sun needs to reach the entire shrub otherwise the bottom half will not be dense with thick branching.
HEDGE SELECTION: If you are ready for the next level in hedges, there are many options to consider. Any tree or shrub can be pruned into a hedge, but some work better than others.
For evergreen hedges, there are many varieties of Arborvitae available in nurseries with lots of size options. Laurels are another old-time favorite. You can probably find Schip Laurel, Portuguese Laurel, Cherry Laurel and English Laurel.
If you have a shady area, try a Hicks Yew. Holly shrubs are great for honey bees when flowering, but find one without prickly leaves if placing close to your deck. There are also Junipers and Eastern Red Cedar but those are not my favorites. Pyracantha is a good choice and is especially nice in the spring erupting in white blooms over the hedge leaving orange berries. Some varieties have thorns and these can be quite large.
Sunshine ligustrum is widely available and is a beautiful chartreuse color. Be aware that this is a privet variety, but I am told it is sterile. Another popular shrub in the South is the Japanese pittosporum. Naturally, it forms a dense, compact mound that can be up to 12 feet tall. It can be closely sheared to create formal hedges or topiary. In spring it bears white flowers with the scent of orange blossoms.
Deciduous hedges such as European Beech have been used abroad for over 200 years and I am really interested in trying a beech hedge in my landscape. A beech hedge can provide great four-season interest. Beech leaves turn a coppery yellow color in the fall, then the leaves will turn brown and are held on until the new leaves push them out in the spring just like our American Beech trees. If you see an under-story tree in the woods with yellowish copper leaves in the middle of winter, chances are that is an American Beech tree.
Other out-of-the ordinary selections are: European Hornbeam and a red maple variety such as Flame Amur. Both have beautiful fall colors. If you need an extremely tall hedge, the Hornbeam is a good choice. Other deciduous choices are Cornilian-Cherry and Magnolia (try Royal Star). If you have an extremely wet area, a Bald Cypress will work. Viburnum can also be pruned into a hedge with lovely white flowers in the spring. My Viburnum develops brown edges on its leaves, so until I solve this problem, I will hold off recommending it for hedges.
What not to use for your location? Japanese Barberry has impenetrable thorns and is an aggressive grower; otherwise it has beautiful fall color. Glossy Abelia is a mounding shrub, sometimes used as a hedge and pollinators love the flowers but it will not reach the height you need. Flowering Quince has beautiful pink flowers in early spring but is subject to cedar apple rust. Oleandar is toxic to plants and children.
Good luck with your hedge selection and please let us know if you need scientific names for any of my plant recommendations or have any other questions. And for all of you who think I am turning my entire yard into a hedge, the answer is no. Justin and the guys at Wade, Inc. worked diligently on our mower despite several setbacks and it is now back home after spending the spring in town. Thanks guys!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.