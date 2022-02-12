Question: What does the MSU Extension Gardening Calendar researched by Wilson, Barickman, and Ray (2018) show as tips in February?
Answer: Enjoy some showy plants, shrubs, and trees during bare-limbed February. You may look from a window to find flowering quince, saucer or star magnolias, or bright yellow forsythia. Tiny white blossoms on spiraea bridal wreath shrubs (like the one that my grandmother pruned) cover slim branches this month.
Blooms this month may remind us of other gardens. Some from my past include early daffodils like Grandmama’s yellow borderline of sentries out front. Now, nearby, Edith Littlefield’s hellebores beside her sidewalk welcome visitors in purple, white, yellow, and green. Pansies and violets are those same colors and serve as go-to plants for pots and beds around here. Snowdrops and snowflakes seem a nemesis to winter’s cold. Fragrant hyacinth, in deep purple or white, blooms nearby.
This morning I noticed a scattering of yaupon holly berries left by birds on a sloping hillock. Out back, near-translucent orange berries cover an arching pyracantha limb. Clusters of red atop nandina shrubs continue to brighten the north side landscape.
Look around. When buds begin to swell, be ready. Find, cut, and force those winter-blooming stems into color indoors. Place your cuttings in water; inside warmer temperatures will hurry blooms. Enjoy olden yellow bells (forsythia), oriental magnolia, quince; and, carry in fruit tree limbs with buds for a sunny window.
Now, there is other work to do. During this dormant month, you may want to prune evergreens for size and shape. Prune hydrangeas (that bloom on the current season’s growth) during the last week of the month. Again, take precautions: Wait to prune spring-flowering shrubs after each plant’s bloom period is complete--and, oil your pruning shears to be ready.
There is a plethora of information online related to pruning from February through April each year. Ms. Collins-Smith (MSU Extension Gardening) shows tips that give gardeners pruning confidence. Publication #2574 aids those who are interested in how to prune different varieties of hydrangeas. Further, in "Gardening Tasks for February" Ms. Parker ends her article with "Prune. Prune. Prune" and refers the reader to Extension Publication #204 to learn more.
So, sit by that window and remember the yields of gardens long ago. How have they influenced you? We younger ones learned from each outside shangri la. Gardeners like Grandmama and her sister Berta Simms grew daffodils—one in a neat row and the other broadcast into a yellow carpet across her side yard. We, then, as young ones now, learned from that year's growth.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Would you like to become a Master Gardener? Registration for the 2022 online Master Gardener training opens February 1. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension Office or call 662-489-3911.