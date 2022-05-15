Question: What is some plant advice from the MSU Gardening Calendar that intertwines with current and legacy gardening?
Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson’s advice can serve as reminders to us. His May calendar tips include planting, fertilizing, pruning, and controlling pests. There are details, too, about vegetables, bloomers, and fruiting vines. These can serve to both guide and to connect us to past growing seasons. Each gardener, most likely, has a gardening memory that has inspired a pulling on of gloves and a first step down a worn, dirt path.
Sarah Naugher once spoke of her pink-red crape myrtle along the front of her place as being a "watermelon" color. And, a deep pink crape myrtle blooming outside the kitchen window mattered to my own grandmother in her summer routine. To see that again in your landscape, select crape myrtles when in color (Wilson). It’s still early in the month, so plant and water annuals and perennials. Some of these are available at the Pontotoc Farmers’ Market on Saturdays through this fall.
From the dark purple verbena of childhood to the dark purple petunia in porch pots, landscapes can pop with color and fragrance. Age-old four o’clocks still mesmerize and have been a Southern staple for generations. Norman Winter advised 20 years ago to check with an older gardener for the Red Glow variety to plant near porches for wafting fragrances, summer through fall. He lists the double benefit of helping your children form lasting outside memories.
While growing ornamentals and turf may be one's horticultural bent, planting a kitchen garden may be another's. (Some may recall the garden at each house in a Mississippi town for decades.) We children helped pick most vegetables, dew and dirt, notwithstanding--cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, squash, peas, beans, eggplant, corn, and okra. Papa's young gardening proteges grew watermelons and cantaloupes that seemed accolades...It's time to plant those again (MSU).
Additional work, according to the Calendar, is to fertilize warm-season turf grass after it turns green and after two mowings. Remember to fertilize ornamental shrubs this month, too.
Check and control pests. Garden nemeses include red spiders, thrips, aphids, lace bugs, lacewings, mealy bugs, caterpillars, slugs, snails, mildew, fungus and crown rot.
Prune after flowers drop and before new buds form on azaleas and camellias... Same for favorite gardenias. Pass along those fragrant blooms that once perfumed nightly porch talk. It once gave some normalcy to end all daytime routines.
Cutting flowers? Cut regularly to keep plants blooming. Make trips to the flowerbed early morning or late afternoon. Put the cut stems in water right away. If you have ferns, divide and repot the over-crowded ones.
Plants enchant children who spend time outside. Why doesn’t that pecan tree—so perfect for climbing—ever have pecans to pick up? Older, we can guess. If you have pecan trees and wish to graft those for improved varieties, now is the time to begin that process using the four-flap method. (Dr. Wilson, another grafting workshop?).
Although a more recent non-native invasive, fruiting wisteria (MSU Calendar) can remind us of the name from the Chickasaws given to Pontotoc, “Land of the Hanging Grapes.” And, from the Daily Journal on August 1, 2018, “WPA History of Pontotoc County, Mississippi Chapter IV: Flora” we read, "As an historic fact, however, Pontotoc Creek ripples with the shadow of the tree, and beside the little cove where the cattails, which gave Pontotoc its name, still grow."
Distant past intertwines and moves us forward. Named by the Chickasaws from their own storied plants, there is Pontotoc tied to the world around us. Today, from garden clubs, community volunteers, university research and each gardener’s vibrant project, horticulturists continue to work, to wonder and to connect.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.