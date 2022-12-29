Representative of a step back in time, the Master Gardener group toured the Pontotoc Museum on January 12. There we heard from Curator, Martha Jo Coleman, who began with an almost "living history" of the mural in the lobby area of the historic post office. Moving throughout the exhibit areas, we saw and heard the history of framed paintings and documents, many showing our agrarian past here in North Mississippi and survival throughout centuries.
Reading, too, can show such times again and remind us of survival based in the land that is followed by quiet celebration. In Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings' "The Yearling," the community annually planned and worked together to bring plants inside at Christmas time.
Rawlings, a visitor to the area, showed the outside world brought inside in festive December celebration. Although set in Florida, the book may show some of the goings-on and "make-do with what you have" by people here during the 1870s, as well. The setting for the book is "a clearing of pines near the 'scrub'--a deeply forested stretch of land enclosed by rivers, surrounded by marshes, and inhabited by hundreds of wild animals and birds."
Quotes from the book remind us of simpler times. From Jody's "lift of spirit like the sea-birds," readers enter the small church at Christmas time--
"The small church was decorated with holly and mistletoe and donations of house plants." There is the Spirit in it all--and gratitude for another year!
Interested in a visit to the 1930s Sweetwater Cabin built by the Civilian Conservation Corps as a recreation cabin? Register from January 1 - May 31 for the lottery used to determine who may step back in time there in the Ocala National Forest. It is isolated..."surrounded by Juniper Prairie Wilderness and with access to its own quiet spring."
Rawlings' inspiration for her Pulitzer-winning novel came from a visit there with the Long family nearby.
Betty Crane, Ph.D. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
