Representative of a step back in time, the Master Gardener group toured the Pontotoc Museum on January 12. There we heard from Curator, Martha Jo Coleman, who began with an almost "living history" of the mural in the lobby area of the historic post office. Moving throughout the exhibit areas, we saw and heard the history of framed paintings and documents, many showing our agrarian past here in North Mississippi and survival throughout centuries.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you